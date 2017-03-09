Linkin Park play The Bandmate Game

When Linkin Park visited The Late Late Show With James Corden last week to perform new song Heavy, they were also the latest contestant’s in the imaginatively titled The Bandmate Game.

Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson were put through their paces to see how much they actually know about each other. Having been together as a band for two decades you’d think Linkin Park would know all there is to know about each other… but not quite. Do you know what animal Chester is most like? Who Mike would like to play him in his biopic? Which bandmate Brad would ask to bail him out? These are the questions you must ask yourself to find out if you really know somebody.

Although the less we know about Mike’s sensual showers the better…

Linkin Park’s new album One More Light will be released May 19.

The internet reacts to the new Linkin Park song