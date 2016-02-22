Last week's most-read stories on TeamRock

The 10 leading news stories and features from the last week on TeamRock.com…
We revisited Megadeth’s top-secret London show. And what a jolly fine night it was.
What happened at Megadeth's rare, intimate London show?
How are we all feeling about the return of G n’ effin’ R? We got the inside track on the most-talked about reunion in decades.
Guns N' Roses: The Real Story Behind Their Reunion
Piledrivers! We recalled when Status Quo used to really rock…
The 13 best Status Quo headbangers from 1971-1981
The Grammys paid tribute to the late, great Lemmy, with an all-star tribute
Biters’ Tuk Smith selected his personal Top 10 Cheap Tick songs
The 10 best Cheap Trick songs, according to Biters' Tuk Smith
SoCal’s pop-punk godfathers announced their intention to Smash It Up on a co-headline UK tour.
Offspring, Bad Religion announce UK summer tour
The unveiling of Iron Maiden’s new Ed Force One plane caused much excitement.
Maiden to stream Ed Force One's UK arrival
The God of Thunder announced his intention to come to HeavyCon…
Gene Simmons to appear at this year's HeavyCon
…while his buddy Paul offered up positive vibes to a former Kiss bandmate
Paul Stanley happy to see Ace succeed
And we bade a fond farewell to Riverside guitarist Piotr Grudzinski. That’s enough now please Grim Reaper.