Paul Stanley happy to see Ace succeed

Paul Stanley says recording a track for Ace Frehley’s upcoming solo album was a “terrific” experience.

The Kiss mainman teamed up with his old bandmate for a cover of Free’s Fire And Water which appears on Frehley’s Origins Vol.1.

And Stanley says despite the public spats between the pair down the years, seeing the guitarist do well in his career gives him pleasure.

Stanley tells the Guns, Gold & Rock N’ Roll Radio Network: “Ace was doing an album of covers, songs that influenced him and that he loved, and called me.

“For all the bickering and stuff that we may say about each other, we go back to a very magical time. We started this together. So in spite of whatever we may say from time-to-time, or things that get blown up, we are a family – a dysfunctional one – but nonetheless a family.

“So Ace said, ‘Would you do something on the album?’ I said, ‘Sure. Of course.’”

Stanley continues: “If he succeeds, it only makes me happy. I don’t want to see anybody fail – especially somebody who I’m close to. Even if I don’t speak to him weekly, even monthly, we’re connected in a way that will go to the end.”

Stanley reports he was also interested in recording Fire And Water as it gave him the opportunity to do something away from his Kiss commitments

He adds: “Paul Rodgers, besides being a friend of mine, is one of the consummate vocalists. So to get a chance to sing something that’s a little different than what I do in Kiss was something I didn’t take lightly, because Paul Rodgers is a hell of a vocalist.

“So it was great and it was terrific. I only wish Ace well.”

Frehley’s Origins Vol.1 will be released on April 15. He starts a US tour to support the album later this month.

Ace Frehley Origins Vol.1 tracklist

White Room – Cream Street Fighting Man – Rolling Stones Spanish Castle Magic – Jimi Hendrix (ft John 5) Fire And Water – Free (ft Paul Stanley) Emerald – Thin Lizzy (ft Slash) Bring It on Home – Led Zeppelin Wild Thing _ The Troggs (ft Lita Ford) Parasite – Kiss (ft John 5) Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf Cold Gin – Kiss (ft Mike McCready) Till The End Of The Day – Kinks Rock And Roll Hell – Kiss

