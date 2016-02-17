Offspring, Bad Religion announce UK summer tour

The Offspring and Bad Religion have announced a run of three UK dates for this summer.

The punk bands will perform in Birmingham, Glasgow and London on the Punk Rock Summer Nationals tour in June.

Tickets for the dates go on sale at 7pm on February 19 (Friday).

The Offspring say: “UK - Summer Nationals is heading your way this year. Join us, Bad Religion and special guests in Birmingham, Glasgow and London in June.”

OFFSPRING/BAD RELIGION SUMMER NATIONALS UK TOUR 2016

Jun 19: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jun 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 22: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo