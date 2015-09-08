Jimmy Page Talks to The Classic Rock Magazine Show

Released in the August of 1979, In Through The Out Door would take more than a month to climb to the top of the UK charts. It would also be the band’s last release while John Bonham was still alive.

In an exclusive interview with Nicky Horne on The Classic Rock Magazine Show earlier this year, Jimmy Page reflects on the final three reissues from Led Zeppelin’s catalogue, Presence, In Through The Out Door and Coda.

“They’re mixes of the stuff we did in Munich, that’s why it all sounds so real.” Says Page of the album sessions before going on to talk about the loss of John Bonham, “While there’s an immeasurable loss to the world of music with his death, the loss of this great musical talent, but listening to those tracks, you see the other side of the coin, you see this jubilation in his playing, so positive, it’s just beautiful to listen to.”

For more on the final three reissues from Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin then click on the link below.

JImmy Page: the final Led Zeppelin albums