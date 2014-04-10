In Pictures: Halestorm and Dayshell live in London

Halestorm and Dayshell rolled into London Town last night to round-off the UK leg of the European tour in style at The Forum. If you were unlucky enough to miss it, you can pretend you are with these exclusive photos!
Setlist
- I Miss The Misery 2. Love Bites (So Do I) 3. It’s Not You 4. Freak Like Me 5. Straight Through The Heart (Dio cover) 6. You Call Me a Bitch Like It’s A Bad Thing 7. Innocence 8. Don’t Know How To Stop 9. Rock Show 10. Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac cover) 11. Break In 12. Familiar 13. Taste Of Poison 14. Drum Solo 15. Dissident Aggressor (Judas Priest cover) 16. Mz. Hyde 17. Daughters Of Darkness 18. I Get Off Mayhem 19. Get Lucky (Daft Punk cover) 20. Here’s To Us