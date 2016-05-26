I Am Setsuna gets a gameplay trailer

Square Enix has released the first gameplay trailer from Tokyo RPG Factory’s new Role Playing Game I Am Setsuna.

I Am Setsuna is a spiritual successor to the now legendary Super Nintendo title Chrono Trigger and follows the story of Setsuna as she battles to save her land.

The new trailer gives a sneak peek at what to expect from the game including the battle system inspired by Chrono Trigger as well as the in game art style and sorrowful soundtrack.

I Am Setsuna is heading for release on the PC via Steam and PS4 on July the 19th for £29.99/$39.99. It’s available to pre-purchase on Steam and pre-order on the Square Enix online store.