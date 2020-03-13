How the coronavirus could affect your favourite band - and how you can help

For music, the coronavirus domino effect started last week. First the Ultra Music Festival was “postponed”, soon afterwards SXSW was cancelled and then both weekends of Coachella were shunted to October.

While these are huge festivals in the US, the shock effects will be felt around the entire music business. Italy is on lockdown. France moved to cancel gatherings of 5000 or more people and then swiftly lowered it to 1000. Ireland recommended that indoor gatherings of 100+ people and outdoor gatherings of 5,000+ people be cancelled. The UK has yet to put precise measures in place, but it is likely to echo what other countries in Europe are doing.

The first immediate music casualties are small acts who were planning to go to SXSW and had everything booked – all of them hoping this enormous financial outlay would be worth it to get them the industry and media attention that can put a rocket under their careers. There is a lot of money at stake here. The New York Times ran a piece in 2017 that estimated it could cost an unsigned act in the US upwards of $10,000 to play SXSW. For international acts, the expenditure could be significantly higher and, depending on their insurance, a good chunk of that could have just gone up in smoke.

SXSW is a huge opportunity for acts to whip up a buzz. This is the biggest showcase for new music in the world and that disappearing has huge repercussions for whole ecosystem. If you take that crucial artery out of the equation, the rest of the ecosystem is slowly starved of oxygen.

If this snowballs, we could see even grassroots gigs cancelled and suddenly acts, already living hand to mouth, will be left without one of their most important and immediate ways of making some money.

It is important to lay bare just how strapped for cash most new acts are. A study by UK Music last year, drawing on Office for National Statistics numbers, found that musicians earned an average income of £23,059 in 2018. The national average salary in the UK that year was £29,832.

This backs up a Musicians Union study from 2012. “Over half of all musicians (56%) are earning less than £20k per annum with one in five earning less than £10k from working as a musician,” it said. “A staggering 78% of musicians are earning a gross annual income of less than £30k.” Even factoring in inflation over eight years, those numbers are still concerning.

Strip this back to musicians who don’t have a record deal or a publishing deal (or even a manager with deep pockets) and they earn significantly below this. Even then, a label or publishing advance is not some golden ticket to a life of luxury. The manager takes 20% and the rest will have to be stretched out for a long time to cover running costs, renting a practice space, buying instruments and equipment, recording demos, van hire, petrol, basic living costs and the Sisyphean struggle of buffering against the harsh fact that they run at a loss as they build their name.

Often band members are having to do other jobs to make ends meet. This will include zero-hour contracts that offer no security but are a necessary evil as they don’t have to try and book tours around holidays. It is a vicious circle for many, all hoping that the hard work and sacrifices come good.

If gigs of all sizes are pulled for several months in light of coronavirus, small acts will be left dangling. But there are some things you can do to help. None of these will make an act rich overnight, but they genuinely could make a difference between them riding through this great uncertainty or having to throw the towel in.

10 ways to help your favourite acts

1. Go to gigs

For small acts, this is the most direct and immediate way they can make money and it is a critical part of their income. Buy tickets in advance (rather that walk up on the night) as the venue, promoter and act will be closely monitoring sales – and shows can get pulled if ticket sales are slow. Festivals are most immediately at risk and small gatherings are not, for now, under threat so this is the optimum time when you can support acts and the grassroots venues they play by showing willingness to attend shows. Even if the worst comes to the worst and the show is cancelled, you will be refunded. Buying tickets now is a very public display of support. Unless, of course, the UK government does what Ireland has done and forces indoor events with more than 100 people to cancel. Then all bets are off.

2. Buy merchandise at the gig

The money you pay to go to a small gig is split a number of ways – between the venue, the act, their manager, their agent, their promoter and so on. The money that eventually makes it to the band – if there even is any – is not going to be a vast fortune. It is unlikely to even cover their costs. But going to the merch table and buying a T-shirt, an album, a tote bag or even a badge could mean the act are not fretting about their petrol bill to get to the next venue or may ensure they get more than a petrol station sandwich for dinner. Gigs get people through the door but the merchandise table can make the difference between going deeper in debt or scraping a (meagre) profit.

3. Buy merchandise from their online store

If you cannot attend a show – or the band are not able to tour – their online store is a good place to show support. Rather than buying their CD or LP from a “tax-efficient” online retail behemoth, buying direct from the act means that more of the money actually goes to them. They still have fulfilment costs, but the margins in selling this way are much higher. Plus they generally have nice limited-edition items (e.g. signed or coloured vinyl) and offer good deals on bundles (e.g. album + T-shirt + ticket) that can keep the wolf from the door in the lean times.

4. Pre-order the album

If your favourite act has a new album coming out later this year, check if they have pre-orders open on their website, on iTunes or other online retailers. Buying it in advance not only means that some cash is coming in, it also sends a message to the retailers that there is growing anticipation for the release. Strong pre-order numbers can see the album pushed up the pre-order charts on download stores and online retailers, resulting in extra editorial support that it might not otherwise get.

5. If they have a Bandcamp presence, buy music there

Bandcamp is an enormously important platform for new acts as it lets them easily sell music downloads and merchandise items direct to fans – and they get to keep the bulk of sales income. On top of this, Bandcamp has a subscription feature that means acts can make money from fans taking out a monthly or annual subscription in exchange for access to a wealth of things like live recordings, demos, interviews, early access to shows and more. It also means acts know what money they have coming in each month and can budget accordingly.

6. If they have a crowd-funding page, fund it

The ugly and painful collapse of PledgeMusic at the start of 2019 had catastrophic effects for a multitude of acts as projects they were trying to get off the ground either fell apart or their profits were wiped out. It exposed how important crowd-funding is for so many acts.

Thankfully there are many other platforms – such as Patreon, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, ArtistShare and more – offering acts ways to get much-needed money to bankroll their next record or tour. They all have targets to hit otherwise the project gets cancelled or scaled back (depending on what platform they are using) so every pledge counts. Now, more than ever, it is critical to show your support, not just for what an act has done in the past, but also what they want to do in the future.

7. Get political: campaign for better deals for acts

Musicians have to do much more these days just to keep their heads above water and sometimes they are fighting against unfair systems or seemingly insurmountable odds. There are, however, schemes and bodies out there that are trying to tilt the balance back in their favour. In light of this, lobbying from fans can genuinely change things.

Take Sofar Sounds, for example, which allowed acts to play in a host’s home – a great way to get in front of new audiences. Except acts felt they were not getting paid properly. The company, seeing the groundswell in favour of the musicians and being dragged over the coals and fined by the New York Department of Labor over how it treated “ambassadors”, changed things and said it would move to give acts better payments.

Meanwhile bodies like Music Venue Trust are fighting to keep grassroots venues open. Supporting these initiatives and signing petitions is not so much digital landfill: it really can change things for the better for acts at the sharp end

8. Treat streaming as “try before you buy”

The record business has been back in recovery position in recent years (after a decade and a half of steep decline) and streaming is a huge part of its financial renaissance, making up almost half of global revenues in 2018. But this digital windfall is not always making its way down to the smaller acts. The fractions of a penny per play paid by a service like Spotify or Apple Music add up if you’re doing hundreds of millions of streams but not if your average track does 40,000 streams. Treat these streaming services as a tasting menu and a way to discover a new act; but when you find that album you can’t stop streaming, instead of hitting repeat, go and buy it from their online store or Bandcamp page.

9. Sign up to mailing lists & subscribe to channels

This might sound a bit innocuous or even dull, but signing up to an act’s mailing list is one of the most supportive things you can do for them that doesn’t actually involve putting your hand in your pocket. The way social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter work is that “organic reach” (i.e. getting in front of people without actually paying) is pretty much non-existent today and bands have to shell out to promote their own posts on the platforms that stand between them and fans.

A mailing list, however, is theirs and they own it, meaning they have a way to talk to fans that is virtually free. Also following their official profiles on Spotify and Apple Music as well as subscribing to their channel on YouTube lets the platforms know that not only are you a fan but that these acts have the kinds of fans who want to know everything about them as soon as they can. That all sends up positive messages to the algorithmic gods that decide what acts get pushed up their recommendations and when. It also means you get notified when they have new music so you won’t miss out.

10. Tell your friends

That’s the joy and the power of being a fan – that compulsion to be a total evangelist for the new act you have just discovered and love. Talking about the new album on social media, posting YouTube links to the new video, telling everyone that you have bought tickets to the tour – the cumulative effect of that can be significant.

Personal recommendations are always better than someone seeing an ad as it cuts through the noise and those who see your passion will often be intrigued and play the music. Word of mouth was always the best way for acts to build a following. Now you have a loudhailer and your advocacy can be the best weapon your new favourite band will ever have. May your enthusiasm be undimmed.