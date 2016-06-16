Has a new Wolfenstein game just been teased by Bethesda?

E3 would not be E3 without some interesting surprises for gamers to mull over.

This year it has opened with Elder Scrolls and Fallout makers Bethesda showing off what they have coming for gamers between now and the end of 2017 but in the opening sequence of their E3 Showcase show they put in something of a teaser for Wolfenstein fans.

The show opened with a sequence inspired by the old DOS PC operating system black and white interface. It showed a file listing including the history of id Software’s classic games from Commander Keen right up to the latest Doom game. In the listing after Wolfenstein 3D, New Order and Old Blood, current games in the series were followed by a mystery title New Colossus.

Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Old Blood were impressive games and were exceedingly well received so it makes sense that another game in the series would be on its way however this was the only mention that the Wolfenstein series got during the whole show.

Many of the show’s other featured games will be getting shown off at QuakeCon, Bethesda’s big fan convention, which happens annually in Dallas at the end of the summer and perhaps they might bring something Wolfensteiny to show off then.