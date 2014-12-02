GALLERY: Alice Cooper, live in California

Last Friday the master of all things shocking Alice Cooper came to the Valley Center in California to do what he does best, and we were there to take in the action.

In typical Alice fashion there were a number of costume changes and stage props including snakes, Jason Vorhees-esque knife-wielders, electrocutions and a lot of fake blood. If you’ve ever seen Alice Cooper before you know he can put on a show and this was no exception.

And with an extensive setlist to power through with over 20 songs, Alice and co. also blasted out number of covers by Jimi Hendrix, The Who and The Doors – check out the full setlist below.

Setlist

Hello Hooray House Of Fire No More Mr. Nice Guy Under My Wheels I’ll Bite Your Face Off Billion Dollar Babies Caffeine Department Of Youth Hey Stoopid Dirty Diamonds Welcome To My Nightmare Go To Hell He’s Back (The Man Behind The Mask) Feed My Frankenstein Ballad Of Dwight Fry Killer I Love The Dead Break On Through (To The Other Side) Revolution Foxy Lady My Generation I’m Eighteen Poison School’s Out