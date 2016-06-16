Dishonored 2 shown off in much more detail

Arkane Studios has been given the stage during Bethesda’s E3 Showcase to show off their upcoming stealth-action sequel Dishonored 2 in much more detail.

The game now gives Dishonored fans that chance to play either as Corvo Attano, hero of the first game or a grown-up Emily Caldwyn daughter of the Empress, murdered at the beginning of the first game.

Set 15 years after the first game, Dishonored 2 takes Corvo and Emily to the new island city of Karnaka as they attempt uncover a conspiracy and take back the throne of Dunwall.

Arkane has thrown in much more detail to Dishonored 2 with levels being given much more height to them. As before the levels will offer players a myriad of different approaches and exploring the rooftops will be key to finding new an interesting ways to achieve your goals.

Emily will have a full selection of her new powers different from Corvo’s and both characters will have full new development trees for their powers allowing players to tailor each character to their own play style.

The game will also feature a bit of fluid time-travel allowing players interesting options for completing their missions.

Dishonored will hit PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 11th of this year