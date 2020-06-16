Buy a Marshall speaker and get a pair of Major III headphones completely free

When it comes to rock, there is no more iconic brand than Marshall.

Their speakers have graced the stages of rock, prog and metal legends down through the years – and when it comes to transferring the tech to the comfort of the living room, Marshall’s offerings are hard to beat.

And with summer right around the corner and Father’s Day fast approaching, now is a great time to tune into your favourite sun-kissed sounds – and Marshall are offering music fans a cracking deal right now.

The audio specialist has hand-picked 14 speakers from their super-stylish range, including their Uxbridge Voice with Alexa, the Acton Multi-Room and the ultra portable Kilburn II – and from now until July 12, you can get a pair of Marshall’s Major III bluetooth headphones in black when you purchase one of the selected models… completely free – while stocks last.

And it couldn’t be easier to claim your free set of cans, which have an RRP of £69.99 as when you order any of the selected speakers, the headphones will automatically be added to your cart!

