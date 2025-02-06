Everything you need to know about the Black Sabbath reunion show at Villa Park

Black Sabbath are back! Kind of…

On February 5, it was announced that the heavy metal originators’ founding lineup will reunite for one last show this summer, following their retirement back in 2017. The one-day Back To The Beginning event will also feature the final solo performance from frontman Ozzy Osbourne, plus a support bill that includes a ‘who’s who’ of hard rock royalty.

As the metal world gears up for what could be the defining gig of this generation, we’ve prepared the essential Q&A so you know everything you need to about the extravaganza.

Why are Black Sabbath coming back?

Black Sabbath retired following an extensive farewell tour from 2016 to 2017. The shows featured three of the band’s four founding members – singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler – but not original drummer Bill Ward, who pulled out of the band several years earlier due to a contract dispute.

Last year, Osbourne said on his podcast The Madhouse Chronicles that Sabbath’s career felt “unfinished” because they didn’t bow out with Ward behind the kit. He called for a true original lineup reunion, and Iommi, Butler and even Ward all expressed interest in the idea over the following weeks. The comeback finally became official with Back To The Beginning’s announcement in February 2025.

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" from The End (Live Video) - YouTube Watch On

Are Black Sabbath retiring?

It certainly looks that way. From the moment Ozzy Osbourne started discussing a Black Sabbath reunion last year, the idea was for it to be a proper farewell with every founding member present. When Back To The Beginning was announced, it was promoted as the singer’s “final bow”, meaning it’s set to be his last time onstage both with Sabbath and as a solo performer.

Why is Ozzy Osbourne retiring from live shows?

Ozzy Osbourne originally retired from touring in February 2023 and chalked the decision up to the knock-on effects of numerous surgeries, as well as his Parkinson’s disease.

“As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” The Prince Of Darkness wrote on social media. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

As his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne recently explained, the singer’s health issues have only worsened since then. She told The Sun that he can no longer walk as a result of Parkinson’s, despite his voice still being in top form. This has doubtlessly all played into Ozzy’s decision to retire from the stage after Back To The Beginning.

Which members will appear at the Black Sabbath reunion show?

Back To The Beginning will feature all of Black Sabbath’s original members: Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitars), Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums). The four men initially played together from 1968 to 1979, when Osbourne was fired due to his excessive substance use. The singer started a solo career while Sabbath continued, with Iommi being the only constant member.

The Osbourne/Iommi/Butler/Ward lineup reunited in 1999 but disbanded again in 2006. Iommi and Butler started the project Heaven And Hell, and Osbourne went back to his solo work. Though the classic Sabbath members came together yet again in 2012, Ward quickly abandoned the return due to contractual disputes.

Sabbath’s 2025 show will mark the first time Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward have played together since late 2005. Their last full-length concert was in September 2005 in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the Ozzfest tour.

Black Sabbath’s original lineup in 1970. L–R: Geezer Butler (bass), Tony Iommi (guitars), Bill Ward (drums) and Ozzy Osbourne (vocals). (Image credit: Dom Slike / Alamy Stock Photo)

Who else will play at the Black Sabbath reunion show?

As well as Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, Back To The Beginning will feature sets from many heavy metal greats. Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Alice In Chains and Mastodon are all on the bill.

There will also be an all-star “supergroup” playing, with Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Slash and Duff Mckagan (Guns N’ Roses), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Wolfgang Van Halen and others among their ranks. Morello will be the musical director of the event as well.

See the full list of performers in the poster below.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Where and when is the Black Sabbath reunion show?

The Black Sabbath return will take place at Villa Park, Aston, on July 5. The venue isn’t only in the band’s birthplace of Birmingham, but is the home stadium for the members’ beloved football team Aston Villa. Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler demonstrated their love for the club last year, appearing in the reveal trailer for their 2024 kit. Iommi recently held up their colours at a photoshoot announcing Back To The Beginning.

Tony Iommi and Sharon Osbourne at Villa Park in February 2025 (Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

How do I get tickets to the Black Sabbath reunion show?

Tickets to Back To The Beginning go on general sale at 10am UK time on Friday, February 14. However, there will be a number of presales. An artist presale will start at 10am on Tuesday, February 11, and O2 customers will be able to access a Priority presale from 10am on February 12. Tickets will be available from Live Nation, Ticketmaster and other ticketing sites.

How much are tickets to the Black Sabbath reunion show?

The exact price of tickets is yet to be revealed. However – considering Back To The Beginning will mark both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s final times onstage, not to mention how stacked the lineup is – they likely won’t be cheap. The good news is that all proceeds will go to local charities, namely Cure Parkinson’s, the Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Were Black Sabbath the first heavy metal band?

Depends who you ask. There were bands who took the groove of blues rock and made it heavier before Black Sabbath came around, such as Iron Butterfly and Cream. However, it’s broadly accepted that Sabbath codified the heavy metal genre with their self-titled song in 1970. Not only was it heavy, but it started metal’s lengthy habit of pulling ideas from the horror genre: guitarist Tony Iommi used an ominous tritone while bassist Geezer Butler’s lyrics were themed around a demonic encounter. Many journalists and musicians have thus called Sabbath the first real metal band.

How many albums have Black Sabbath made?

Black Sabbath have released 19 studio albums and are unlikely to make another. Here they are in chronological order:

Black Sabbath (1970)

Paranoid (1970)

Master Of Reality (1971)

Vol. 4 (1972)

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Sabotage (1975)

Technical Ecstasy (1976)

Never Say Die! (1978)

Heaven And Hell (1980)

Mob Rules (1981)

Born Again (1983)

Seventh Star (1986)

The Eternal Idol (1987)

Headless Cross (1989)

Tyr (1990)

Dehumanizer (1992)

Cross Purposes (1994)

Forbidden (1995)

13 (2013)

What’s the best Black Sabbath album?

There’s no general consensus on what the best Black Sabbath album is, but the fan-favourites from the band’s original lineup are Black Sabbath and Paranoid (both 1970), Master Of Reality (1971), Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) and Sabotage (1975). Many are also partial to the band’s first album with Ronnie James Dio on vocals, Heaven And Hell (1980), while Headless Cross (1989) featuring singer Tony Martin is frequently described as underrated.

Classic Rock magazine recently ranked Sabbath’s albums from worst to best and put Paranoid at the top of the pile. “Released just seven months after their debut, Sabbath’s second album is their masterpiece,” wrote journalist Paul Elliott.