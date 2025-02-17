Ozzy Osbourne says he'll just be doing "little bits and pieces" with Black Sabbath when the band reunite at their Back To The Beginning show later this year.

The Sabbath frontman, who hasn't played a full set since his New Year's Eve Ozzfest show at The Forum, Inglewood, CA in 2018, was speaking during the latest episode of Ozzy Speaks, the Sirius XM show in which Ozzy and Billy Morrison play some of their favourite songs.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," says Ozzy. "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

"I am trying to get back on my feet," he continues. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

In 2022, Ozzy revealed that he'd been battling Parkinson's Disease for nearly two decades, and he gave his acceptance speech at last year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony while seated.

Last month it was announced that Black Sabbath's founding lineup would reunite for one last show this summer, their first show since The End tour finished in 2017.

The one-day Back To The Beginning event will also feature Ozzy's final solo performance plus a support bill that includes Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Alice In Chains and Mastodon, as well as appearances from Billy Corgan, Slash, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Jonathan Davis, Wolfgang Van Halen, Papa V Perpetua, Sammy Hagar, Zakk Wylde, Jake E Lee and more. Tom Morello will be the musical director of the event.

Last week, Billy Morrison released a video for Gods Of Rock N Roll, which features Ozzy on vocals. The song is a reimagined version of the track Gods, which originally appeared on Morrison's 2015 solo album God Shaped Hole, and features a new orchestral arrangement.