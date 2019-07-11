Amazon Prime Day: everything music fans need to know

The fifth annual Amazon Prime Day is returning in July, with the official dates having just been confirmed as 15 and 16 July. Around one million Prime Day deals will go live over those 48 hours, available exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

To the uninitiated, Prime Day is Amazon's summer version of Black Friday, giving its members massive discounts on just about everything. In previous years, Amazon have given its Prime members exclusive deals on speakers, headphones, vinyl, record players and more.

2019 is gearing up to be Amazon's biggest ever sale.

To get involved, make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month and includes next-day delivery, access to Amazon's Prime Video service, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and Prime Music – giving you streaming access to over 40 million songs.

If you're not a member yet, you can try Amazon Prime for one week for only £0.99! So you could be sneaky and wait til July, sign up for the trial, grab a load of cheap Prime Day deals, listen to a ton of music and then cancel. Basically, there's nothing to stop you joining in.

Come the Prime time itself, we'll list all the best deals below. Until then, here are some of the best deals on music hardware around right now…

The best Amazon deals live right now

Headphones

(Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless - £380 £175 Own a pair of premium wireless over-ear headphones for a massive £204 off the retail price. These puppies boast 22-hours battery life and active noise cancelling for improved isolation and audio performance.View Deal

(Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless earphones £89.99 £56.49 It's rare to find a genuinely decent pair of in-ear 'phones without busting that bank, which makes this deal even more tastier. Get over £30 off and enjoy dynamic sound and rugged style.View Deal

Wireless and bluetooth speakers

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears) Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker £169.99 £99 Control your tunes via Alexa and blast out 360-degrees of rich audio. And if you're not a fan of black (really?) you can pick one up in yellow, green, blue or white for the same price.View Deal

Turntables