Amazon Prime Day: everything music fans need to know

The fifth annual Amazon Prime Day is returning in July, with the official dates having just been confirmed as 15 and 16 July. Around one million Prime Day deals will go live over those 48 hours, available exclusively to Amazon Prime members.
To the uninitiated, Prime Day is Amazon's summer version of Black Friday, giving its members massive discounts on just about everything. In previous years, Amazon have given its Prime members exclusive deals on speakers, headphones, vinyl, record players and more.
2019 is gearing up to be Amazon's biggest ever sale.
To get involved, make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month and includes next-day delivery, access to Amazon's Prime Video service, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and Prime Music – giving you streaming access to over 40 million songs.
If you're not a member yet, you can try Amazon Prime for one week for only £0.99! So you could be sneaky and wait til July, sign up for the trial, grab a load of cheap Prime Day deals, listen to a ton of music and then cancel. Basically, there's nothing to stop you joining in.
Come the Prime time itself, we'll list all the best deals below. Until then, here are some of the best deals on music hardware around right now…
The best Amazon deals live right now
Headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless -
£380 £175
Own a pair of premium wireless over-ear headphones for a massive £204 off the retail price. These puppies boast 22-hours battery life and active noise cancelling for improved isolation and audio performance.View Deal
BeatsX wireless headphones -
£110 £89.95
Get £20 off these tough Dre BeatsX wireless headphones, which offer rich low-end and 8-hours battery life. They're available in satin silver, but you'll want the black model, obvs.View Deal
Sony WH-1000xM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
£330 £269
Rock up to to 30-hours of music listening per charge with these none-more-black cans. Other features include noise cancelling, high-res audio and Alexa/Google Assistant voice control.
Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless earphones
£89.99 £56.49
It's rare to find a genuinely decent pair of in-ear 'phones without busting that bank, which makes this deal even more tastier. Get over £30 off and enjoy dynamic sound and rugged style.View Deal
Wireless and bluetooth speakers
Marshall MRL1001902 Stanmore II Voice Speaker
£349.99 £299
Add a little more rock styling to your music listening experience and take full control with Marshall's awesome Stanmore II Alexa-powered, voice controlled bluetooth speaker.View Deal
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
£169.99 £99
Control your tunes via Alexa and blast out 360-degrees of rich audio. And if you're not a fan of black (really?) you can pick one up in yellow, green, blue or white for the same price.View Deal
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM waterproof speaker - £41 off
Experience huge sound in a portable, festival-proof package and all for just less than £50! This tiny speaker, in Phantom Black, packs all the punch you'll need to fill a room or campsite.View Deal
Turntables
Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable
£400 £278.49
Everything about this turntable screams class, from the sturdy tonearm for accurate tracking, to the ability to record your vinyl as high-res audio. It supports phono and line output, too.View Deal
Lenco L-3808 Direct Drive USB Turntable
£229.99 £179.99
The DJ favourite L-3808 features a direct drive for faster start up, while the integrated stereo amplifier means the only other thing you'll need is speakers. It's available right now at £50 off.View Deal