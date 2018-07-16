Amazon Prime Day: The best deals on musical instruments

Are you a musician? Are you a non-musician who fancies yourself as a musician? Are you a non-musician who doesn't fancy yourself as a musician but is thinking about buying a musical instrument anyway?

Well, there's no better day to buy a new instrument than on a day that they're cheap. And today they're cheap. Because it's Amazon Prime Day 2018.

To take part in Prime Day, you'll need an Amazon Prime account. It costs just $12.99 a month, but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial right now to take advantage of all the deals and discounts across Amazon over the next two days.

Think about it: get a free trial, save some money, then choose whether to take up the full Prime service or not. No strings attached. Apart from the ones on your gleaming new guitar.

Martin Smith UK-312-BL Soprano Ukulele Superkit: was $31.14 now $22.99 Ever wanted to play the ukulele but didn’t know where to start? This superkit has everything you need to become one with the uke. The nylon strung soprano ukulele comes with a carry case and a two-month subscription to Take Lessons – just what you need to start your ukulele journey.View Deal

Korg Monologue Monophonic Analog Synthesizer: was $299.99 now $239.99 A monophonic synthesiser designed with the same high quality build, voicing and design as its predecessor, Korg’s Minilogue. Korg say they have “redesigned the synthesis for a great sounding powerful monophonic synth.” View Deal

Alesis Recital Pro 88-Key Digital Piano: was $349 now $249 The ultimate beginners digital piano is your key to becoming a bona fide ivory tickling legend. It’s loaded with 12 expertly crafted voices and the hammer action keys can be adjusted to suit your playing style. It also includes a three-month subscription to online, interactive piano lessons.View Deal

Full Size Black Electric Guitar with Amp, Case and Accessories: was $99.95 now £74.99 New to the world of guitar? Unleash your potential with this beginners electric guitar kit complete with amp, carry case, cable, plectrums, strap and more! With a maple neck and Humbucker pickups, you’ll be more than ready to scare the willies out of your neighbours.View Deal

Jasmine 6 String S35 Acoustic Guitar Pack: was $199.99 now $119.99 An ideal guitar for newbies. The S35 looks great and packs a big, bold sound ready to rock ‘n’ roll. The full dreadnought body offers a full and vibrant tone, suitable for all types of music. This pack comes with a strap, Dunlop picks, a guitar bag, a clip-on tuner and more!View Deal

Yamaha DTX400K Compact Electronic Drum Set: was $399.99 now $279.99 This electronic drum kit comes with just shy of 300 drum sounds, 10 customisable kits and built-in lesson programmes to guide you through your drum-learning voyage. It also, apparently, has Yamaha's quietest ever kick unit, meaning you can bash the night away without disturbing your roommates. It also comes with a bunch of iOS apps for customisation, song importation and training programmes.View Deal

Casio PX860 BK Privia Digital Home Piano: was $999.00 now $719.99 The flagship of the new Privia home piano range, the PX-860 has an advanced AiR sound set which is said to provide an additional level of realism. A combination of a new keyboard action and a powerful new sound engine apparently provide "a superior grand piano experience in the stylish design that Privia is known for".View Deal

5-String Banjo 24 Bracket By Jameson Guitars: was $154.95 now $109.90 This full scale five string banjo from Jameson Guitars claims to have all of the features you'd expect on a much more expensive banjo, including geared five tuner, and is suitable for both seasoned banjo-twangers and those hoping to just start out.View Deal

Amazon are also offering its Prime members four months of Prime Music for just 99 cents! That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually $7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members.

Just download the app and listen to 40 million songs anywhere you go – just like Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, this also works with Alexa devices like the Echo.