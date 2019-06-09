Amazon Prime Day: everything music fans need to know

Amazon Prime Day is coming. Amazon's fifth annual Prime Day returns in July and while Amazon has yet to officially confirm the Amazon Prime Day 2019 date, the smart money is on Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting at midday on Monday 15 July and running for 36 hours until midnight on Tuesday 16 July.

Around one million Prime Day deals will go live over those 36 hours, available exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

To the uninitiated, Prime Day is Amazon's summer version of Black Friday, giving its members massive discounts on just about everything. In previous years, Amazon have given its Prime members exclusive deals on speakers, headphones, vinyl, record players and more.

2019 is gearing up to be Amazon's biggest ever sale.

To get involved, make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month and includes next-day delivery, access to Amazon's Prime Video service, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and Prime Music – giving you streaming access to over 40 million songs.

If you're not a member yet, you can try Amazon Prime for one week for only £0.99! So you could be sneaky and wait til July, sign up for the trial, grab a load of cheap Prime Day deals, listen to a ton of music and then cancel. Basically, there's nothing to stop you joining in.

Come the Prime time itself, we'll list all the best deals below. Until then, here are some of the best deals on music hardware around right now…

Today's best deals on Amazon devices

Today's best deals on headphones