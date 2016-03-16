Abbath unveils his spectacular new video

As anyone who’s followed Immortal over the years already knows, any promo video featuring Abbath becomes an event in itself, be it the affectionately mocked but unforgettable Call Of The Wintermoon video, or the somewhat more epic visual extravaganzas that were Grim And Frostbitten Kingdoms and All Shall Fall.

With his first, self-titled solo album still sending out icy tendrils throughout the racks, the iconic and capricious frontman has seen fit to unleash the first promo video under his own name for one of the standout tracks, Winterbane, and we’re offering a premier, in its full, cinematic glory, right here.

If you’re expecting aesthetically spectacular stormy skies, Abbath in his element amongst… the elements, all manner of grim and quad-sected expressions and his entourage basically coming across like some long-lost arctic tribe offering an arcane act of consecration atop a mountain, then you’re in luck. Winterbane brings all the visual splendour of past videos to bear (and includes an actual bear) and then goes further, into cosmic, enigmatic and magickal territories full of shamen, ravens, ladies of the lake and, during the song’s majestic dropout, a journey through the stars. Meanwhile, Abbath, King and Creature churn up sublime, sloshing riffs that sound like they’re scything through all your pleasure centres and - if you’re pledged to the hallowed cult of corpsepaint - look fucking cool while they’re at it.

Jerk your head up to the emergence of a full moon, bare your teeth and enter the glorious world of Winterbane below!

