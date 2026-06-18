"People bringing my father into this saying, 'Oh, Ozzy would not approve. He's rolling over in his grave.' Shut the f**k up. You did not know my father." Jack Osbourne responds to backlash for attending Donald Trump's White House UFC Event

A week after Jack Osbourne defended news that there are plans to launch an Ozzy A.I. avatar project, the son of the late Black Sabbath singer has now responded online criticism for attending the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House this week.



The mixed martial arts competition was held on the South Lawn as part of the USA's 250th anniversary celebrations of the Declaration of Independence. By absolute coincidence, the big-budget gathering coincided with the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump.



Jack attended the occasion with his wife Aree, and posted a number of photographs on his Instagram account along with the caption 'Ultimate Date Night'. It quickly drew vicious criticism from people drawing assumptions about his political affiliations and suggesting that his late father Ozzy would disapprove.

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On June 17, Osbourne posted a video addressing the comments made about him and his late father on his official YouTube channel.



"Some of the comments I've been getting are completely insane. And like, what the fuck, I went to a sporting event – that's it," says Jack. "I didn't go and throw my hat in the ring for political office. I wasn't there going to endorse a politician or some kind of, you know, foreign affairs issue. Nothing. I literally went to the White House to go see UFC.

"I have been into combat sports my entire life," he continues. "So when I got invited by Dana White to attend the fight at the White House, of course I would go. Any person out there who would get an invite would have gone. I'm sorry. There was no one I could think of that would have been like, 'No, I'm not doing that because I don't approve of, you know, orange man or whatever the fuck.' It's ridiculous."

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Osbourne believes that the sporting event was not political and treated the invite for what it was. Other celebrities spotted that evening included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, boxer Tyson Fury and podcaster Joe Rogan.

"It was a fucking fight at the White House," he clarifies. "Who gives a fuck? And in fact, when I was there with my wife, I looked over at one point and I was like, 'Hey, why aren't why does this not happen more often? It would be amazing to have sporting events at the White House.' In fact, there are politicians back in the day that did used to do that. So, just food for thought."



Many of the comments we've read suggested that his late father would not have attended the event, and repeatedly brought up the subject matter of Sabbath's anti-war song War Pigs as an example.

"As far as the people bringing my father into this saying, 'Oh, Ozzy would not approve. He's rolling over in his grave.' Shut the fuck up," You did not know my father. You did not know where he stood with things. Yes, he wrote a song called War Pigs. Sure, anti-war song. He wasn't anti-UFC. He wasn't anti- going to an event at the White House. He was anti-war. Sure, fair enough.

Jack was quick to point out that Ozzy did his part in entertaining the troops on USO tours and visiting soldiers convalescing at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



"To bring my father into this to say he would or wouldn't approve is completely insane," he concludes. "I simply attended a sporting event for a sport that I have a great amount of respect for and something that's been a part of my life since I can remember. So, deal with it. I'm sorry you weren't invited."