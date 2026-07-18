Watch Jonathan Davis and X Japan's Yoshiki perform orchestra-backed version of Korn classic Freak On A Leash

Jonathan Davis was a surprise guest at X Japan star Yoshiki's performance in Los Angeles this week – where the pair performed a soaring orchestra-backed version of Korn's nu metal classic Freak On A Leash.

Yoshiki was performing the first of a two-night stand at LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall when Davis joined him for the performance in which they reimagined the track with the help of a full orchestra.

Yoshiki accompanied Davis on piano before switching to the drums for the rousing climax of the track.

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Watch the performance below.

Freak On A Leash was the second single to be released from Korn's third album, 1998’s Follow The Leader.

The song was one of the first ideas to come from the album's writing sessions.

Davis previously told Metal Hammer: "Oh, we loved that song from day one. I remember coming up with all these lines. It came a lot easier than other songs."

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On the track's memorable 'scat' breakdown, Davis adds: "We were jamming and I started mixing beatboxing and this scat thing I do.

"I loved vocal percussion – dudes like Doug E. Fresh and his beatboxing from back in the day. I listened to a lot of old school hip hop and New York freestyle – that’s what I listened to with all the 80s new wave stuff."

Korn kick of a UK and European tour in October.

YOSHIKI ft Jonathan Davis (Korn) - Freak on a Leash | 2 Cam Mix | Los Angeles 2026/07/17 - TrAsHCoK - YouTube Watch On

Korn - Freak On A Leash (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Oct 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

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