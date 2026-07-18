Watch Jonathan Davis and X Japan's Yoshiki perform orchestra-backed version of Korn classic Freak On A Leash
Korn frontman joins X Japan star Yoshiki in Los Angeles for soaring take on nu metal hit Freak On A Leash
Jonathan Davis was a surprise guest at X Japan star Yoshiki's performance in Los Angeles this week – where the pair performed a soaring orchestra-backed version of Korn's nu metal classic Freak On A Leash.
Yoshiki was performing the first of a two-night stand at LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall when Davis joined him for the performance in which they reimagined the track with the help of a full orchestra.
Yoshiki accompanied Davis on piano before switching to the drums for the rousing climax of the track.
Watch the performance below.
Freak On A Leash was the second single to be released from Korn's third album, 1998’s Follow The Leader.
The song was one of the first ideas to come from the album's writing sessions.
Davis previously told Metal Hammer: "Oh, we loved that song from day one. I remember coming up with all these lines. It came a lot easier than other songs."
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On the track's memorable 'scat' breakdown, Davis adds: "We were jamming and I started mixing beatboxing and this scat thing I do.
"I loved vocal percussion – dudes like Doug E. Fresh and his beatboxing from back in the day. I listened to a lot of old school hip hop and New York freestyle – that’s what I listened to with all the 80s new wave stuff."
Korn kick of a UK and European tour in October.
Korn UK and Europe tour dates 2026
Oct 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Oct 19 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle
Oct 21 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena
Oct 23 Paris, FR, Accor Arena
Oct 26 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
Oct 28 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct 30 Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena Newcastle
Oct 31 Manchester, UK, AO Arena
Nov 2 Dublin, IE, 3Arena
Nov 4 London, UK, The O2
Nov 8 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Nov 9 Antwerp, BE, AFAS Dome
Nov 11 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena
Nov 13 Hanover, DE, ZAG Arena
Nov 14 Berlin, DE, Uber Arena
Nov 16 Prague, CZ, O2 Arena Prague
Nov 17 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena
Nov 19 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadhalle
Nov 21 Milan, IT, Unipol Forum
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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