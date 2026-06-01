Perfect Crime, the unreleased Guns N' Roses documentary filmed during the band's Use Your Illusion tour between 1991 and 1993, has been leaked online.

The film, which has long been considered a holy grail among Guns N' Roses fans, has appeared online as a 38-minute rough cut, having remained unseen since it was originally completed – reportedly 90 minutes long – in 1994. It documents one of rock's most famously chaotic tours, and features behind-the-scenes material and previously unseen live footage.

The version leaked online includes footage of aftershow parties with waiters dressed as Roman legionaries, fans in various states of undress, a pig served on a platter and lederhosen-clad dancers, plus Axl Rose receiving treatment from an osteopath on an airport taxiway.

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Also included are interviews, footage of Izzy Stradlin and Slash jamming in a hotel room, Rose singing The Skyliners' Since I Don't Have You in the studio, Duff McKagan being stretchered offstage after being hit in the head by a bottle, and live performances of two complete live songs filmed at the Pasadena Rose Bowl in October 1992.

"This is what I always wanted to do," says Axl, interviewed as Guns N' Roses played Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, in February 1992. "I always knew it was going to happen. I never gave up hope. We've seen so many cats come and go in Hollywood that gave up. And it's hard. It's very difficult."

"We all know each other, and we've known each other for so long, it's hard for us to sit back and go, 'Hey! We're in the biggest rock band in the world!'" he continues. "It's not like that. We're still us, and we've got more albums to make, and we've got more shows to do."

Guns N' Roses are just about to begin the European leg of their 2026 tour, with dates in the US, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand to follow. Full dates below.

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Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour

Jun 04: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 06: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 13: Donington Download Festival, UK ∞

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 23: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Antwerp AFAS Dome, Belgium

Jul 01: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 03: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC *

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY *

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL *

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA *

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN *

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO #

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV >

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB >

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC >

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA >

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA <

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX +

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO #

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX +

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

* with Public Enemy

# with The Barbarians of California

> with The Black Crowes

< with Ice Cube

+ with Pierce The Veil

≠ with Airbourne

∞ festival date

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