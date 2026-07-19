L7 bassist Jennifer Finch dead at 59

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The US band announced the news on Saturday July 18 via a statement on Instagram: “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today.

“She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

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In a subsequent statement, the band said: “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Finch’s illness was publicly revealed last week, when the band launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for care and rehabilitation following “multiple surgeries and serious complications”. The campaign raised almost $400,000.

Finch was born in Los Angeles in 1966. Her first notable band was Sugar Babydoll, playing alongside of future Hole singer/guitarist Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland, who would go on to form Babes In Toyland.

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She joined L7 in 1986, and played on their first four albums, including 1992’s Bricks Are Heavy, which produced the hit single Pretend We’re Dead.

After quitting L7 in 1995, she went on to front OtherStarPeople in the late 1990s before forming The Shocker in 2002 and, later, Sex In Progress.

She also worked as a photographer, having originally started out shooting the early 80s LA punk scene as a teenager.

L7 reunited in 2014 after a lengthy hiatus, with Finch rejoining her old bandmates. In 2026, she was forced to sit out the band’s farewell The Last Hurrah Tour due to her illness.

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