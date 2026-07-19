Previously unheard 40-year-old Guns N' Roses rehearsal tape surfaces online

A previously unheard tape of an early Guns N' Roses rehearsal has surfaced online. The 40-year-old recording contains early – often significantly different – versions of several songs that featured on the band's debut album, Appetite For Destruction, including Nightrain, My Michelle, Out Ta Get Me and Rocket Queen, as well as Move To The City, which appeared on the band's debut EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide.

"Here is a completely unreleased rehearsal tape from 1986 of Guns N' Roses," says uploader Red's GNR Videos! "Some of the recordings are incomplete, unfortunately. Once again, this tape has been hoarded for a long time by select members of the GNR community who believe hoarding these rarities for no good reason is better than letting the community hear them. For the love of God! Please release the rarities!"

It's not clear when the recording was made. The cassette is dated January 1, 1986, but the writing has been crossed out, suggesting that the songs may have been taped on another date. However, it's likely they were recorded at the Gardner Studio, a rehearsal space behind the Sunset Grill on Hollywood Boulevard, where Guns N' Roses spent several months working on their songs in late 1985 and early 1986.

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"We stole wood, we built a loft and slept above the equipment," frontman Axl Rose told Hit Parader in late 1986. "But, you know, we almost miss it. Every weekend, the biggest party in LA was down in our place. We'd have 500 people packed in an alley and our old roadie was selling beers for a buck out of his trunk. It was like a bar and everyone had their whiskey. We could get away with whatever we wanted, except when the cops came."

Guns N' Roses signed to Geffen Records in March 1986, and Appetite For Destruction emerged in July 1987.

UNRELEASED Guns N' Roses 1986 Rehearsal Tape (Full High Quality) - YouTube Watch On