"I'm just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn't sell 100 million copies in the first hour." Liam Gallagher gives his tongue-in-cheeks reasons for not wanting to make a new Oasis album

Liam Gallagher has shot down hopes of a new album from Oasis, suggesting that the expectations for the record would be so great that nothing the band might release could live up to what fans are hoping for.

Gallagher made his comments on X, in response to a fan who suggested that a new album from the Manchester band "will actually change lives".



"NO," Gallagher replied bluntly. "I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the first hour, cure bad breath and constipation for the nation, if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit. Let’s just do some gigs and be happy, thank you."

As you may have detected, Gallagher's response was not entirely serious.

NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank youJuly 19, 2026

Oasis' last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in October 2008, just 10 months before the infamous backstage argument in Paris between Liam and Noel Gallagher that led to the band's break-up.



In 2024, after the band's Live 25 reunion tour was announced, Liam Gallagher told fans on X that a new record from the band was "in the bag", adding that he was "blown away" by the new songs his brother has written for said record.



This turned out to be the singer's idea of a joke.



"I was fucking joking," he later admitted, "and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days. I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh."

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Rumours persist that Oasis will play more live shows in 2027, following the extraordinary success of their 2025 world tour.