"I'm just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn't sell 100 million copies in the first hour." Liam Gallagher gives his tongue-in-cheeks reasons for not wanting to make a new Oasis album
Could a new Oasis record really turn back time for Cher? Liam Gallagher isn't convinced
Liam Gallagher has shot down hopes of a new album from Oasis, suggesting that the expectations for the record would be so great that nothing the band might release could live up to what fans are hoping for.
Gallagher made his comments on X, in response to a fan who suggested that a new album from the Manchester band "will actually change lives".
"NO," Gallagher replied bluntly. "I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the first hour, cure bad breath and constipation for the nation, if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit. Let’s just do some gigs and be happy, thank you."
As you may have detected, Gallagher's response was not entirely serious.
Oasis' last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in October 2008, just 10 months before the infamous backstage argument in Paris between Liam and Noel Gallagher that led to the band's break-up.
In 2024, after the band's Live 25 reunion tour was announced, Liam Gallagher told fans on X that a new record from the band was "in the bag", adding that he was "blown away" by the new songs his brother has written for said record.
This turned out to be the singer's idea of a joke.
"I was fucking joking," he later admitted, "and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days. I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh."
Rumours persist that Oasis will play more live shows in 2027, following the extraordinary success of their 2025 world tour.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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