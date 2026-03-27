Get the new Metal Hammer with an exclusive Lamb Of God cover and lyrics t-shirt, only through the Louder webstore

Metal Hammer have teamed with Lamb Of God to give you an exclusive bundle of our newest issue, with a cover featuring the entire band and a t-shirt depicting lyrics from the title song of their new album Into Oblivion, neither of which you’ll find in the shops.

The combo is available only via the Louder webstore, and inside the issue, you’ll find an extensive interview with frontman Lamb Of God, but not conducted by us! Instead, we sourced questions from some of his closest friends, biggest influences and greatest admirers in the music scene, including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, Clutch’s Neil Fallon, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Body Count’s Ice-T, DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

At one point, Mastodon drummer/singer Brann Dailor asks Blythe about why he’s so eager to use his platform to benefit his fellow man, having been very outspoken against fascism over the years and also volunteered for charitable causes.

“I sometimes feel like, ‘What are you doing with your life, dude? You’re the singer in a heavy metal band. You’re not a doctor curing cancer. You don’t even have a college degree,’” Blythe answers. “And then I realise when I meet people, or I’m able to do charitable things for people, what I do can make a difference. It can help people. I get a lot of gratification out of that.”

Elsewhere in the issue, Max Cavalera looks back on his journey from poverty in Brazil to heavy metal royalty, we look at how Converge changed the hardcore game forever, Testament’s Chuck Billy shares his life lessons on Native American healing and robots, Halestorm reminisce about the making of their sex-positive anthem I Get Off, and we track down some very early members of Deftones, Faith No More, Papa Roach, Trivium and more to find out what it’s like to have left a band just before they hit the big time.

We also review the hottest new albums of the month – including efforts from Lamb Of God, Gaerea, Black Label Society, Poison The Well and Hellripper – and report back from gigs by Epica, Amaranthe, Vukovi, Jinjer and more.

Get all of this and more – and that exclusive cover and t-shirt! – by heading to the Louder shop now!

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