Watch Zakk Wylde in emotional video for Black Label Society's Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Black Label Society have released an emotional video for Ozzy's Song – their touching tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.

BLS mainman Zakk Wylde was Ozzy Osbourne's longtime friend and guitarist and he, like so many others in the rock world, was devastated when the Black Sabbath icon died last year.

He wrote Ozzy's Song as a tribute while on tour with Pantera and the track's official video – which can be viewed below – features footage and images of the pair together through the years.

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It appears on the latest Black Label Society album Engines of Demolition, which was released this week.

Wylde previously told Metal Hammer: "I would never have written the song if Ozzy hadn’t passed away, obviously.

"I had the music written, but I didn’t put any lyrics to it. Next thing you know I was back over there, laying him to rest, and I had to go back out with Pantera.

"The next day when I flew home, I had a show at Jones Beach. When I got back from the Pantera celebration, as soon as I got home, is when I wrote the lyrics.”

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On the simple title he chose for the track, Wylde said he had his wife to thank: He said: "I remember playing it for her and she kept referencing it as, ‘Put Ozzy on, let me hear the Ozzy song again'. That’s why I ended up just calling it Ozzy’s Song.

It was recorded on Zakk’s iconic, custom made Les Paul, known as 'The Grail', that was made famous during his early years as Ozzy’s guitarist.

“Adam [Fuller, Black Label Society’s long time engineer] was with me when I did the solo on that song, and he said, ‘You should probably go and get The Grail'," Wylde added.

"So, for the solo on that song I broke out The Grail. It makes perfect sense, you know, the first song that I ever wrote with Ozzy was on that and then also the last tribute to him."