Zakk Wylde will be 'faithful' to Dimebag Darrell's Pantera work

Zakk Wylde insists he'll be as faithful as possible to Dimebag Darrell's work when he performs with Pantera — but warns fans not to expect a carbon copy.

Black Label Society mainman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Wylde has been confirmed as Dimebag's replacement for the upcoming Pantera reunion, while Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will take the place of Dime's brother, Vinnie Paul.

Dime was killed onstage in 2004, while his brother Vinnie died in 2018.

In an interview with Guitar World, Wylde says: “I am going to go in, learn the parts, be as faithful to what Dime did as possible, and just be me.

“I'm gonna have fun with it, knowing that I am not expecting myself to sound like Dime, and no one else should either, which is how it is when I play with Ozzy or whatever else.

"No matter what I do, it's going to sound like me. I can practice all I want and stay as faithful as I want, but I am never going to escape that.

“It's like if Randy Rhoads were to play Eddie Van Halen's Eruption. No matter what he did, it would sound like Randy playing, not Eddie. You're never going to mistake Randy for Eddie or Eddie for Randy, and it's the same thing here with me playing Dime's stuff.”

Wylde will have help in replicating some of Dimebag's innovative sound, in the form of the Pantera icon's equipment and his guitar tech.

Wydle adds: "I'll be using my guitars, effects, and pedals, a lot of the pedals that Dime actually gave me, and yeah, I'll definitely be using some of Dime's pedals and stuff, too.

“I'm still working out how it'll all come together, but I am looking forward to seeing how it all flows once I do. Dime's tech, Grady, is gonna be coming down too, which is great."

The Pantera lineup for the reunion will be completed by singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

They will perform a number of live dates next month.

Dec 02: Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico

Dec 09: Knotfest Columbia

Dec 11: Knotfest Chile

Dec 12: Movistar Arena Santiago, Chile (Headline show)

Dec 15: Vibra Sao Paulo, Brazil

Dec 18: Knotfest Brazil