"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career

The Who lynchpin’s deeply uneven solo odyssey receives the box-set treatment

By ( Classic Rock ) published
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art
(Image: © UMC)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

As Pete Townshend admits in the foreword to the 28-page booklet that accompanies this lavish collection, he never really intended to have a solo career. His debut album, 1972’s beautifully serene and heartfelt Who Came First, was compiled from demos recorded for The Who’s aborted Lifehouse project (namely Pure And Easy, Let’s See Action and Time Is Passing) plus some songs he’d donated to a couple of limited edition tribute albums to his guru Meher Baba.

Much softer, gentler and more introspectively spiritual than anything he’d ever ask Roger Daltrey to sing, they would only make sense to the listening public if Townshend released them under his own name. And so Pete Townshend, Solo Artist, was born.

Pete Townshend - Rough Boys - YouTube Pete Townshend - Rough Boys - YouTube
Watch On

The seven albums of original material he released during various sabbaticals from The Who are all here: Who Came First; Rough Mix; Empty Glass; All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes; White City: A Novel; The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend; and two versions of Psychoderelict, one with the interlinking ‘radio play’ dialogue intact and one with the music only.

Taken as a whole, this collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist. It’s no coincidence that his strongest solo albums – the first three – are more or less unencumbered by any overarching conceits; they’re ‘just’ a selection of songs by one of rock’s greatest ever songwriters.

Pete Townshend - Let My Love Open The Door - YouTube Pete Townshend - Let My Love Open The Door - YouTube
Watch On

Things start to go awry whenever he gets embarrassingly pretentious or embarks upon a cumbersome concept album/ rock opera. While one can’t fault The Seeker’s restless, if occasionally overreaching, ambition, there is nothing on the last five discs to match the monumental heights of Tommy or Quadrophenia. And that’s putting it mildly.

Still, as well as Who Came First, it’s nice to become reacquainted with the country-folkish rock of Rough Mix, Townshend’s warm and friendly collaboration with great mate Ronnie Lane, and 1980’s new wave-adjacent Empty Glass, which includes the effervescently poptastic US top 10 hit Let My Love Open The Door and the raucously homoerotic Rough Boys – wouldn’t you just love to hear Daltrey belt out that one? A sadly missed opportunity.

Paul Whitelaw
Paul Whitelaw

Paul Whitelaw writes about television, comedy, films, books and music. From 2006 to 2013 he was a TV critic for The Scotsman. From 2013 to 2023 he wrote a weekly TV column for The Courier. Credits also include BBC Music, BBC Radio Scotland's The Afternoon Show, BFI Screenonline, The Big Issue, Broadcast, Empire, The Guardian, The Lady, Melody Maker, Metro, Mill, Radio Times, Scotland On Sunday, The Sunday Times, The Word and Shindig!

Latest in
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art
"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale
Latest in Review
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art
"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career
The Horrors
Ghouls Aloud: The Horrors come back from the dead with "a dazzling nocturnal spectacle of sombre reflections and oozing catharsis"
/news/the-darkness-i-hate-myself
"When the storm clouds clear, the band’s innate pop sensibilities shine as brightly as ever": In a world of bread-and-butter rock bands, The Darkness remain the toast of the town
Sex Pistols at the RAH
"Open the dance floor, you’ll never get to do it again." Forget John Lydon's bitter and boring "karaoke" jibes, with Frank Carter up front, the Sex Pistols sound like the world's greatest punk band once more
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass
The Darkness press shot
"Not just one of the best British rock albums of all time, but one of the best debut albums ever made": That time The Darkness added a riot of colour to a grey musical landscape
Envy of None – Stygian Wavs

“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more,” says Alex Lifeson. But with four and a half solos, it’s great to have him using those colours again on Envy Of None’s Stygian Wavz
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024

Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Linkin Park 2024

Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom

See more latest