"The hospital told me they had to admit me for five days or I was going to lose my leg." The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen shares truth about getting bitten by a venomous spider in Mexico

Taylor Momsen has spoken about her unfortunate and dangerous brushes with members of the animal kingdom during The Pretty Reckless' support tour with AC/DC.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old singer spoke to Metal Hammer about being bitten by a bat while performing onstage with her band at the Estadio La Cartuja on May 29, 2024, joking that "It was a very cute bat, though."



Now, in a new interview with YouTube personality Rick Beato, The Pretty Reckless vocalist has spoken about her even more alarming encounter with a venomous brown recluse spider in Mexico earlier this year.

Prior to her band's performance at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 7, Momsen was bitten on her lower right leg.

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"So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…" she later joked on Instagram. "This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night… add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl? WTF."

In another post, the singer displayed the marks on her leg, and wrote, "Poisonous spiders are NO BUENO 🕷️🕷️but the show must go on."

As she reveals to Rick Beato though, there was nothing funny about the spider bite, as much as she bravely played it down at the time, and that she was initially misdiagnosed as simply having an allergic reaction.

"I ended up, the last night of the tour in Mexico City in the hospital, hooked up to IVs with the strongest antibiotics you can possibly get getting pumped through my system, with the hospital telling me I cannot leave and they had to admit me for 5 days, or I was going to lose my leg," she told the podcast host. "To which I turned to the doctor and I said, Doc, I got a show in a few hours, so I need a plan B. And he goes, 'You're not gonna make that show.' And I said, "Doc, how do I make this clear to you? I'm leaving this hospital, and I would really like to keep my leg, so I need a plan B. Don't recommend that.... that spider was just actively trying to kill me."

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Watch Momsen's full interview with Rick Beato below.