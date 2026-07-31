Years ago, at home in rural Arkansas, in the foothills of the Ozark mountains, Ashley McBryde decided to dig a hole. Big enough for her to get inside. Certain boundaries were set by her parents: it couldn’t be somewhere that livestock, stray dogs or neighbours could accidentally fall into, and it had to have safety parameters. Otherwise, they told her, “knock yourself out”.

Mission approved, Ashley took a shovel and a pickaxe, went outside and dug that hole. She was 12.

“It’s kind of a weird thing to do, but I’m glad I grew up that way,” the Grammy-winning country maverick tells us today, sitting in an upscale hotel suite overlooking London’s Hyde Park. “Or if I wanted to build a ladder, there was no ‘run to Home Depot and buy lumber’, because ‘with what job, with what money? Here’s a hatchet, go out in the woods, get what you need.’ It had elements that were very backwards, but the superpowers I got from that upbringing, you can’t get those in a book, you can’t get them in school. I wouldn’t trade that.”

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Immaculate but rock’n’roll in jeans, T-shirt and boots – fresh make-up, arms toned by boxing, and brightly covered in tattoos – McBryde, 42, combines Southern friendliness with the sharp focus of a seasoned TV and radio interviewee. Over 45 minutes she relaxes, enthusing about her favourite old Nashville joints, cooing at dogs in the park below and showing us the pocket knife inked on her right forearm. She learned to whittle as a kid, and generally still carries one.

“Well, with flying it’s really difficult to remember to put them in checked baggage,” she concedes. “But otherwise yes, I carry. And in my band, anytime anybody goes: ‘Anybody got a knife on them?’ every single person reaches into their pocket and produces this tool that they carry at all times!”

(Image credit: Nathan Chapman)

More deeply than any of McBryde’s previous four albums, new one Wild evokes the sounds, sights and stories of her childhood. Produced by John Osborne (the elder, guitarist half of duo