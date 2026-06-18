Aimee Mann has revealed what it was like to perform at Rush's reunion shows earlier this month.

Mann, who sang on Rush's 1987 single Time Stand Still, reprised her role across all four nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, despite initial reluctance to get involved.

"I was super fucking depressed," Mann tells Vulture Music. "I didn’t really feel very functional for a variety of reasons. The fucking world being on fire doesn’t help one’s psyche when there’s a lot of other stuff going on. I was just really depressed and in a bit of a self-loathing mode. I was like, nobody wants to get onstage in front of a bunch of people. I just wanted to hide."

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Rush frontman Geddy Lee initially emailed Mann to invite her to appear just once with the band, and she finally agreed after ignoring his message for a full month.

"It was just magical. You're part of a magical event where this incredible band is getting back together. They're honouring their drummer while honouring their new drummer, which is so exciting. Everybody's on the same page, and it's a page of real top-down kindness.

"So after that, somebody in their organisation was like, 'You’re coming for all of them, right?' And I said, 'Well, they didn’t ask me.' And they responded, 'Oh my God, of course they want you to come again.' I wanted to repeat this experience because it was so fantastic."

Asked if she might appear at further shows on Rush's Fifty Something tour, which resumes at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City this evening, Mann expresses enthusiasm.

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"I’m going to try to," she says. "They’re doing some filming in Cleveland, so I’m probably going to the Cleveland shows. They’re going to be on tour for, what, a full year? I would love to do more. I just got a million fucking things I’m doing, so I don’t know how practical it is, but if I have the time, I’m up for it."

Mann plays six dates in July to celebrate her 2000 album Bachelor No. 2 Or, The Last Remains Of The Dodo. Full dates below.

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 20: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

Find Rush tickets.

Aimee Mann: Bachelor No.2 Tour

Jul 22: Iowa City Englert Civic Theatre, IA

Jul 23: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jul 24: Eaux Claires Music Festival, WI

Jul 25: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Jul 27: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

Jul 28: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Find Aimee Mann tickets.