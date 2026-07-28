"I almost died several times, proverbially and physically." From a broken back to the Rolling Stones: Meet rock's unstoppable new showman, Des Rocs

While making his new record, Danny Rocco blew out two discs in his spine and lost the use of his right leg. A showman with Freddie Mercury in his heart and Bruce Springsteen in his work ethic, he wasn’t deterred.

“I almost died several times, proverbially and physically,” the New Yorker says. “There’s a fine line between that initial burst of creativity and magic, and then putting in the hours to refine stuff over a long period of time and just being like: ‘Not good enough, not good enough…’ I wrote about fifty songs for this record.”

That’s Rocco all over: a guy who knew in the second grade that he wanted to be a rocker and never stopped grinding for it. It all comes out in To Hell And Back’s hard-edged guitar crunch, commanding melodies and Queen-via-Jack White vocals, all of it recorded live to raw, emphatic effect. There are pop, industrial, alt. and blues flavours, but it’s all rock.