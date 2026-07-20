The new book by Classic Rock writer Paul Sexton is Rock Goes to College: The Campus Music Scene That Shaped A Generation. It tells a story of British music in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with a focus on the live music presented at universities and polytechnics all over the UK, a lively if amateurish scene that hosted Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Black Sabbath, Queen, The Kinks, Elton John and many more. In the excerpt below, members of Genesis recall their earliest shows.

On 1 November 1969, with pop tastes in Britain stretching on disc from the Archies to Abbey Road, Pink Floyd were setting the controls for the heart of the sun in the Main Debating Hall of Manchester University. Yes were in the same city, playing Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. Meanwhile, down in Uxbridge, Middlesex, Caravan were at Brunel, supported by the Idle Race (Jeff Lynne and all) and by a largely unknown band giving their first-ever public performance. This was the genesis of Genesis.

Paul Sexton's Rock Goes to College: The Campus Music Scene That Shaped A Generation is published by Harper Collins. Foreword by Mark Knopfler (Image credit: Harper Collins)

"We were facing the wrong way and three deep because we weren’t used to proper concert set-ups," guitarist Mike Rutherford later remembered with a laugh. "It was hard to keep so many 12-strings in tune." To do so, he added, "we used to spend ages in the toilet." Genesis didn’t even make the bill by name on the ticket and were simply listed as "guest group."

Admission was eight shillings in advance, ten on the door and six shillings for ladies ("Men must show S.U. cards"). Alongside the main groups were the somewhat unattractively named south London "psychedelic blues" quintet Screw, who might be little remembered these days but had played at