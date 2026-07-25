If there was one subject that was like catnip to thrashers in the 1980s, it was man-made environmental destruction. Kreator had Toxic Trace, Testament offered Greenhouse Effect, while Nuclear Assault spoiled ecologically minded fans with climate collapse bangers Critical Mass and Inherited Hell.

Metallica made a late contribution with the ecological doom of Blackened, the opening track on their 1988 album ...And Justice for All.



Opening the album with a theme of apocalyptic annihilation, Hetfield imagines Earth's destruction in the aftermath of a nuclear winter. If the 1984 film Threads was ever turned into a musical, Blackened would be the showstopper: ‘Death of Mother Earth, never a rebirth, evolution’s end, never will it mend, never…’

The song’s genesis falls squarely at the feet of bassist Jason Newsted, who’d joined the band just weeks after the death of Cliff Burton.

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As bassist in Flotsam and Jetsam, he co-wrote the music on their debut Doomsday for the Deceiver and was the band’s primary lyricist. After recording his parts for The $5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited, he was keen to contribute ideas for their fourth studio album.

The bassist had a four-track Tascam recorder set up in his Bay Area apartment and kept returning to one particular riff while working on ideas.

“The main riff is mine,” Newsted told Guitar World in 2013. “I wrote it on bass, though. I’ve never told this story before, and it warms me a bit. I’d only been in the band for a very short time. I was still in a little one-bedroom rented apartment. And James would come over to the house, like buddies. He’d come over for dinner. We’d hang out and play guitars on the couch. It was pretty fucking dreamy for me. Metallica was my favourite band.

“I’m fucking around with this riff and then he started playing along,” he continued. “The song started forming right at that time. I’m sitting up in my chair, like, 'Holy shit, dude. This is something!' That was the first thing we ever constructed together. And him going, “Dude, that riff’s good enough to open our fucking album,” really gave me a feeling of victory, because I looked up to him greatly, and still do to this day.”

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(Image credit: Blackened Recordings)

You can hear the song’s progression – and Newsted’s complex bassline – through a series of demo tapes included in the 30th-anniversary reissue of ...And Justice for All. The song would earn Newsted his first of three co-writing credits throughout his 14-year tenure (My Friend of Misery and Where the Wild Things Are would follow).



On the album itself, Blackened opens with the sound of multi-tracked guitars played backwards which sounds like they’re ominously unraveling. When the song starts properly, it begins quickly and continues apace for its duration.

You have to really stay on top of all the the starts and stops and tempo changes. Lars Ulrich

Blackened is the seventh fastest in Metallica’s extensive back catalogue, and surprisingly, is a fraction slower than the …And Justice For All closer Dyers Eve. The song averages 190 beats per minute and changes tempo a staggering 19 times. This can pose its own challenges for the band’s timekeeper, especially during a physically punishing two-hour set.

“It's great when music leaves your head and inhabits your body, but there are some Metallica songs where you need to keep thinking," Ulrich told the BBC. "Like Blackened, for instance, you have to really stay on top of all the starts and stops and tempo changes. 'Here it comes. Four bars away, I hope I don't screw this up!’”