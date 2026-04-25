Watch Queens Of The Stone Age perform Auto Pilot with their former bassist Nick Oliveri
Queens Of The Stone Age joined onstage by Nick Oliveri for first time since 2014
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Queens Of The Stone Age have performed live with their former bass player Nick Oliveri for the first time since 2014.
Josh Homme's QOTSA welcomed Oliveri to the stage during their show at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center in California on Friday night (April 24).
Homme introduced Oliveri as “one of the people that I love dearly” before they launched into Auto Pilot from the band's hit 2000 album Rated R, with Oliveri on vocals.Article continues below
Watch fan-filmed footage below.
Oliveri was a member of Kyuss alongside Homme and joined his friend in QOTSA in 1998. He played on Rated R and its hugely successful follow-up, 2002's Songs for the Deaf.
He was fired by the band in 2004, although he provided vocals for the band's track If I Had a Tail from 2013 album …Like Clockwork.
Oliveri has previously spoken of his pride over his contributions to QOTSA.
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He told Metal Hammer: "I’m very proud of the stuff I did with Queens. Fortunately I haven’t done anything musically I don’t like. But the Queens stuff was great, I can hold my head up and feel good about it.
"We worked together very well and I’m sure we’ll do some stuff in the future. I always leave stuff like that open down the road. But it was crazy successful, and all new for us and we hadn’t experienced it before. A bit scary as well."
QOTSA will join Foo Fighters on a North American tour starting in August.
Foo Fighters/QOTSA North American Tour 2026
Aug 4: Toronto ON Rogers Stadium
Aug 6: Detroit MI Ford Field
Aug 8: Chicago IL Soldier Field
Aug 10: Cleveland OH Huntington Bank Field
Aug 13: Philadelphia PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug 15: Nashville TN Nissan Stadium
Aug 17: Washington DC Nationals Park
Sep 12: Fargo ND Fargodome
Sep 15: Regina SK Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field
Sept 17 Edmonton AB: Commonwealth Stadium
Sep 20: Vancouver BC BC Place
Sep 26: Las Vegas NV Allegiant Stadium
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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