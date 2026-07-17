"Bring the road to us. That’s my suggestion." The Rolling Stones may not have any tours lined up, but Keith Richards isn't ruling out live shows in 2027 from the world's greatest rock and roll band
As they celebrate their fifteenth UK Number 1 album, The Rolling Stones hint at future live dates
The Rolling Stones may not have announced any live dates in support of their recently released Foreign Tongues album, but guitarist Keith Richards has hinted that the band are considering options for future live shows.
In the week that the rock 'n' roll legends notched up their 15th UK number one album with Foreign Tongues, Richards revealed that the Stones are looking at "a different way of taking the thing on the road."
"I know that this is all being kicked around," Richards said in a cover story interview with US music industry bible Billboard. "This year, we just decided, ‘Look, let’s get the record out, and let’s not rush things.’ So I see no reason why next year - I don’t see anything this year, I can’t rush it that much - but I see no reason why next year, good Lord willing, we shouldn’t be able to, as you say, maybe a residency, something. Maybe you find a different way of taking the thing on the road. Bring the road to us. That’s my suggestion."
Taken at face value, Richards' comments seem to suggest that The Rolling Stones are weighing up the possibility of undertaking some live residencies in selected cities worldwide, perhaps taking inspiration from artists such as the Eagles, U2, Phish and Metallica, who locked multiple dates at the state-of-the-art Sphere Las Vegas venue in recent years as an alternative to multi-city tours, or pop star Harry Styles who recently announced plans to promote his new record Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally with a 30-night residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, beginning on August 26.
"I don’t know if tours are possible," Richards admitted in an interview with UK music magazine Uncut earlier this summer. "It’s the traveling that takes it out of you. But I do see the possibility of us doing a residency somewhere. Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere. I’ll play Rome! But I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to throw some shows together in a new format."
Last year, Brian May said that he and Roger Taylor were "having conversations" about staging a series of shows at Sphere under the Queen + Adam Lambert banner.
He told Rolling Stone: " I’m very keen on the Sphere. It’s got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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