Turnstile open Coachella set with video of singer Brendan Yates' father who is recovering from alleged attempted murder attack by band's former guitarist Brady Ebert

Turnstile opened their set at Coachella on Friday by playing a video of singer Brendan Yates' father Bill on a big screen.

It was the band's way of addressing the bizarre situation which saw their former guitarist Brady Ebert arrested this month after allegedly deliberately driving a car at 79-year-old Bill Yates and leaving him with traumatic injuries to his legs.

Ebert has been charged with attempted second degree murder and first degree assault. He was denied bail this week and remains in custody.

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In a video that was clearly filmed before the alleged attack, Bill Yates thanks fans for their support of the Maryland hardcore band.

He says: “I’m Bill Yates, I’m the proud father of Brendan. They’re all sons of mine.

"They’ve been practicing in the house for 13 years. Just recently they vacated the basement.

"Finally, after a dozen years, the larger the venue the better. They just enjoy the energy.

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"All the fans out there: we love you, and Turnstile loves you. Enjoy the ride."

Turnstile then performed a typically energetic and well-received set without mentioning Ebert or his alleged crimes again.

Turnstile and Ebert parted ways in 2022 and he has since been replaced by English musician Meg Mills.

The Baltimore Banner reported that Montgomery County Police were called to a property in Silver Spring, Maryland, on April 1 where they found Bill Yates in the front yard with "trauma to his lower extremities."

He was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

Members of the Yates family told police that 33-year-old Ebert, who co-founded Turnstile with Brendan Yates, Sean Cullen, Franz Lyons and Daniel Fang in 2010, drove to the property on Timberlake Drive, honked his horn and yelled obscenities, before intentionally hitting William Yates with his vehicle.

The band later said in a statement: "Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behaviour affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.

"In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection.

"Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. We have no language left for Brady."

Since his departure from Turnstile, Ebert performed with two other bands – S.E.T. and Experience. He has since also been fired by both bands.