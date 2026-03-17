The forthcoming Oasis Live ’25 tour documentary is "phenomenal" says producer Stephen Knight, with Liam and Noel Gallagher delivering "one quote after another"

The forthcoming Oasis Live ’25 documentary is "phenomenal" says producer Stephen Knight... and currently four hours long.

Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness, SAS: Rogue Heroes and more, gave an update on the highly-anticipated Oasis film during an interview with the Project Big Screen podcast promoting the forthcoming Netflix film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.



"It's a documentary with a plot, it’s actually got a story, and then we've expanded it" says Knight, revealing that editors are at work trimming the film down from its current four hour running length.

Talking about working with Liam and Noel Gallagher, Knight adds, "They’re great, they're fantastic to work with... they’re just one quote after another. They’re just so funny.”

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Knight went on to describe the film as "phenomenal".



The Live '25 film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who were behind the LCD Soundsystem concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits.

Noel Gallagher recently stated that, while he's only seen "a tiny little bit" of the film, "everyone who has seen it, or seen more of it than I have, has said that it’s amazing."



"If it even captures five per cent of what that tour was, it’ll be astonishing, he added. "Looking forward to it."

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Oasis announced their reformation and plans for a world tour in August 2024.



"The guns have fallen silent," the Gallagher brothers said in a statement. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

The band sold 2,228,471 tickets for the 41-date tour, which received rave reviews across the globe.



“It’s difficult to put into words, actually," Noel Gallagher admitted. "Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean? So every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute.



"I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into," he confessed. “I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam: I forgot how funny he was.”

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Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, shot down suggestions that Oasis will play more gigs this summer. "Nothing going on next year except the World Cup," he posted on X.