Guitarist Nita Strauss has returned to the stage with Alice Cooper for the first time since leaving his band early this year to go on maternity leave.

Strauss, who gave birth to a son in May, joined Cooper onstage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, as the singer provided the halftime entertainment at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Posting on Instagram, Strauss wrote, "Quick trip to Vegas for a super fun (but short) Alice Cooper set at Allegiant Stadium Raiders v Chiefs halftime today! Heartbreaking end to the game, but we had a blast."

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Strauss – who is a Los Angeles Rams fan – joined Cooper & Co. as they performed three old-school classics: No More Mr Nice Guy, I'm Eighteen and School's Out. Alas, their performance failed to inspire the home team, as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders 30-27.

Strauss will be returning to Las Vegas in November as Cooper resumes his Welcome To My Nightmare residency with magician Criss Angel.

“Nita opened our 2026 touring season in Las Vegas back in March and is now returning to close out 2026 with us there, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the Hurricane back onto the stage,” said Cooper last month. “Bringing Nita back after she took a break to start a family is the perfect way to wrap up 2026.”

Cooper also resumes his Alice Attic tour later this month, with Crossbone Skully guitarist Anna Cara retaining her position as Strauss's temporary replacement. Cooper also begins his UK book tour this weekend. Full dates below.

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Cooper has also announced that he'll be hosting Alice In Underland, a new weekly SiriusXM show available via Little Steven’s Underground Garage (Ch. 21).

Alice Cooper: Devil On My Shoulder UK book tour 2026

Oct 11: Cardiff New Theatre

Oct 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 13: London Palladium

Oct 14: Brighton Dome

Oct 16: Manchester Opera House

Oct 17: Stockton Globe

Oct 19: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Alice Cooper: Alice's Attic tour 2026

Oct 27: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 30: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

Oct 31: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino & Resort, NJ

Nov 01: Bethlehem Wind Creek Bethlehem, PA

Nov 04: Hershey Theatre, PA

Nov 06: Windsor Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum, ON

Nov 07: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Nov 08: Waukegan Genesee Theatre, IL

Nov 10: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Nov 11: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Nov 14: Indio Fantasy Springs Casino, CA

Nov 15: Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center, AZ

Nov 17: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Nov 18: San Jose San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 20: Wheatland Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino, CA

Nov 21: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino, NV

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Alice Cooper and Criss Angel: Welcome To My Nightmare residency

Nov 27: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Nov 28: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Nov 29: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 03: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 04: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 05: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 06: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Find Alice Cooper and Criss Angel tickets.