Alice Cooper reveals his reaction to John Lennon’s murder: “That can’t be right. Why him? Why not somebody political?”
Alice Cooper and John Lennon were buddies – and the ex-Beatle’s assassination in 1980 came at a dark time in his life
Alice Cooper has opened up about his reaction to hearing the news that John Lennon had been murdered – and how the ex-Beatle’s death at the hands of unhinged fan Mark Chapman in December 1980 led him to carry a gun.
Cooper and Lennon had become friends in the mid-’70s, when both were involved in celebrity drinking club the Hollywood Vampires. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cooper recalls that Lennon would unsuccessfully try to get him to speak out about politics.
“I just said, ‘John, it’s the last thing I want to do,’” says Cooper, who has just published his new autobiography, Devil On My Shoulder. “And he got that. He understood it. There were other guys that wanted to be political. I just wasn’t one of them.”
Lennon was shot and killed by Chapman on December 8, 1980 outside The Dakota building in Manhattan. Cooper, who was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction at the time, was working with producer Roy Thomas Baker on the Flush The Fashion album when the news broke.
“We were working… in my pool house, so we’re getting high, of course,” he tells Rolling Stone. “And all of a sudden it comes on TV. And I’m telling you, it was like a vacuum. It was just like, ‘That can’t be right. Why him? Why not somebody political?’ And it wasn’t a political thing. But to this day, it seems unreal. I could understand somebody having a grievance over a politician, but John, ‘Give Peace a Chance’?”
Cooper adds that Lennon’s murder put him and many of his fellow musicians on high alert.
“I know that all of my friends started carrying [guns],” he says. “I started carrying back then because all of a sudden it was a threat to all of us, even though we don’t put ourselves on the level of John Lennon. It scared a lot of musicians because it was a reality now. David Bowie used to talk about that all the time, and I kept going, Dave, don’t talk about that.’”
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Devil On My Shoulder has just been published via Ebury Spotlight in the UK and Da Capo in the US.
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Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.
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