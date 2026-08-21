Nickelback release epic power ballad Leave Me Behind. "There's a lot of weight in this song, but there's also a lot of hope"

Canadian superstars Nickelback have released another single from their upcoming album Everything Under The Sun. Epic power ballad Leave Me Behind is the follow-up to Rattle The Cage, which landed on Planet Earth last month, and Bones For The Crows, which first surfaced in 2023, when it featured in the action RPG mobile game Dungeon Hunter 6.

“There’s a lot of weight in this song, but there’s also a lot of hope,” says band frontman Chad Kroeger. “It’s about being there for someone when they’re dealing with the things that have broken them down - picking up the pieces, taking some of that weight off their shoulders, and reminding them they don’t have to go through it alone. At the same time, there’s that feeling of not wanting to be left behind. We liked that tension. It makes the song feel really personal."

Everything Under The Sun is the first album Nickelback have released since leaving previous label BMG – with whom they recorded Get Rollin' and its predecessor, 2017's Feed The Machine – for a new home at the Virgin Music Group. It's scheduled for release on October 30.

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"This album has every side of the band on it,” says Kroeger. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long."

Last week, Nickelback took to social media to warn fans to be on the alert for targeted scams from people pretending to be members of the band.

"Scammers are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, including AI, to impersonate the band and band members," they wrote. "For your safety, please verify all communications through our official accounts only. We will never request money, try and sell meet & greets, cryptocurrency, or ask for your personal information."

Nickelback - Leave Me Behind (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Nickelback: Everything Under The Sun tracklist

Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5)

Bones For The Crows

I Already Know

Leave Me Behind

If I Don't Go

Make Me Love You

Chasin' Famous

Simple Song

Technicolor Steamboat

Lift Somebody Up

Bottled Dreams

Last Night Was Fun