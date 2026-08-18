“We feel that we have been seriously misled and let down”: GoFundMe launched for Indonesian metal bands stranded in Ireland after being allegedly abandoned by promoter

A Gofundme has been set up for three Indonesian heavy metal bands stranded in Ireland after they were allegedly let down by their promoter.

The extreme metal acts Deadsquad, Jasad and Death Vomit have been playing across Europe as part of the 2026 Cataclysmic Tour. Problems began on Sunday, August 16, when a planned show at the Pavilion in Cork that night was cancelled. Promoter Diablo Productions attributed the stoppage to “an unexpected issue with the van”.

The same day, the bands issued a joint statement explaining that their next show, at the Underworld in London on August 17, was also cancelled. They allege that Diablo has mishandled previously agreed-upon venue, accommodation and travel plans, including never formally hiring the Underworld for the show.

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They claim to have received no response from Diablo since these problems arose.

They write: “We have made every effort to resolve these matters internally and have remained cooperative throughout the process. However, what happened demonstrated a serious lack of preparation, organisation, communication, and professionalism from the promoter.

“With multiple commitments left unfulfilled and the losses we have experienced, we feel that we have been seriously misled and let down by Diablo Productions.

“We are sharing this statement as a matter of transparency, and as a warning to everyone involved in the music industry, especially those working within the extreme music scene around the world.”

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The Underworld team put out their own statement on August 17, confirming that Diablo had not paid for the venue and saying that they too have not heard from the promoter.

They lambast “rogue/cowboy promoters in the music industry”. “Shows don’t always sell well, but decisions should be made with agreement from all parties, and with decent advance notice,” they write.

As the bands remain stranded in Ireland, local Ailsa Dempsey says she’s letting them and their crew, 16 people total, stay at her home. She has set up a fundraiser seeking €10,000 (£8,557 / 11,575 USD) so that they can book flights and ground transportation to their next show at Eindhoven, Netherlands on August 20. Fans can donate via this link.

“Having seen firsthand what they’ve been through, I’m now organising this fundraiser on their behalf to help them get back on the road,” she writes.

She adds: “The clock is tight, the bands need to be in Eindhoven by August 20, just days away. Every donation, no matter the size, helps close the gap left by a promoter who didn’t hold up their end.”

Dempsey says that the remainder of the Cataclysmic Tour will be overseen by a new promoter, DF Bookings.

Diablo has not issued a public statement since the August 16 Cork cancellation. Metal Hammer has reached out to the company for comment.

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