Barclay James Harvest announce orchestral show

UK prog legends Barclay James Harvest have announced that they will play their first show with an orchestra for 50 years! The band will perform at Huddersfield Town Hall with the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra on September 23.

Barclay James Harvest were one of the first bands to record and tour with an orchestra, and the new concert will see the band perform orchestrated renditions of classic Barclay James Harvest repertoire of the early 1970s such as Mocking Bird, The Poet, After The Day and the epic Dark Now My Sky, which the band have not performed live since 1973, along with more recent material newly arranged for an orchestra. The Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra musical director Benjamin Ellin has adapted the original Barclay James Harvest orchestral arrangements especially for the show.

The live show will also coincide with the release of a five-disc boxed set of 1972's Baby James Harvest which will feature new 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler, additional bonus tracks and a new remastered version of Barclay James Harvest In Concert, recorded for BBC Radio One with the Barclay James Harvest Symphony Orchestra, from November 1972.

Get tickets.