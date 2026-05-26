To say Erik Grönwall has had an eventful time since he left Swedish hard rock heroes H.E.A.T in 2020 is underselling it. The singer joined and left Skid Row, launched a YouTube career, and became Michael Schenker’s go-to frontman – all while dealing with a 2021 leukaemia diagnosis, which required him to have a bone marrow transplant. He’s poured all those experiences into his exuberant new album, Bad Bones.

"I had to ask myself: 'Who the fuck is Erik Grönwall?'" he says. "And I realised it’s everything I’ve ever done."

Bad Bones is your first proper solo album in sixteen years. Are you enjoying being your own boss again?

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I love it. I’ve always been in bands, but I started the YouTube channel when I was sick, and that’s when I realised how much I enjoy being on my own. I like being able to risk it all – it’s my risk, but it’s also my reward if everything goes well.

What does the title Bad Bones refer to?

I saw someone who thought it was about my bone marrow transplant. But for me it was more like: “This is who I am, this is how I’m built, step aside, here I come.” I have a problem with authority. I’ve never tried to do what people expect of me.

You joined Skid Row in 2022. Why did you leave two years later?

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I wanted to slow down the touring. I was on the road with those guys for pretty much two years. I was still doing checkups and blood tests every third month back then, and I felt like I never really had the time to recover after my bone marrow transplant. I suggested doing three weeks on the road, then one month off, and I was told it wasn’t feasible for them. But I had to prioritise my health.

Have you spoken to them since you left?

I texted a bit with Snake [guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo]. He’s such a good guy. I miss him in my life. But I haven’t really talked to anyone else. We had a great thing going and it just felt like it ended too fast.

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They seemed surprised when you began touring with Michael Schenker in 2025.

First, I never said I never wanted to tour again, I said I needed to tour less. And by that time I’d had a year to recover. When I told Michael my history, he said: “Don’t worry, we’ll get a stand-in singer for if you can’t do something.” He made me feel really safe.

Is Michael Schenker as mad as his reputation suggests?

It depends on how you look at it. He’s the most straightforward person I’ve met – he will tell you exactly what he wants. I remember flying to Japan. We were all jet-lagged, but he was like: “I like jet lag. It means I don’t have to sleep, so I can get more done.” But he’s an amazing person to be around.

You recently posted a photo of yourself on Instagram from shortly after your cancer diagnosis. You have no hair and look vulnerable. What do you see when you look at that guy?

I see a guy who was struggling. It was the darkest moment of my life. My son was just one at the time, and you have all these thoughts about not being able to see him grow up, how he’s going to grow up without a dad. I tried to stay as positive as I could, but it’s hard in a situation like that. But I kept telling myself that if I made it out of hospital I would sing for the rest of my life. And that’s what I’m going to do.

Bad Bones is out now via Greenwall Entertainment.