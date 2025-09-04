Jack Osbourne has doubled down on his criticism of Roger Waters after the former Pink Floyd man slammed media coverage of his late father Ozzy Osbourne and took some disrespectful swipes at the Prince of Darkness himself.

Waters' comments were broadcast on an episode of the Independent Ink podcast, in which he claimed Ozzy had been "all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense," before going on to say that he "couldn't give a fuck" about Osbourne's music.

"I don't care about Black Sabbath," said Waters. "I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."

Jack Osbourne's original response, posted on social media, attacked Waters directly, claiming, "My father always thought you were a cunt – thanks for proving him right."

That post has now disappeared from Instagram, presumably after falling foul of the company's community guidelines, which specifically prohibit the use of profane language. Osbourne, however, has not been deterred, and has reposted the original message with emojis inserted in place of the "offending" language.

"Hey Roger Waters, 🦆 you," says Osbourne. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bull 💩 in the press. My father always thought you were a 🙀- thanks for proving him right 🤡."

Waters, whose comments came as he spoke about mainstream media's use of pop culture news to distract readers from more serious issues, has not yet responded.

