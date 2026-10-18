“Hey, they’re yelling at God. I think he can take it.” Shock rock godfather Alice Cooper can see his influence on death metal – and he think it’s great

Alice Cooper looks back at his influence on extreme metal in the new issue of Metal Hammer, explaining that he sees such genres as death metal as continuations of traditional hard rock values.

The godfather of shock rock, responsible for such hits as I’m Eighteen and School’s Out, adds that it’s “great” he played a part in shaping the grandstanding of future figures in heavier music.

“Death metal is still hard rock,” Cooper asserts. “It’s still guitar-driven hard rock, with a different attitude. It was really just bands… not necessarily living that lifestyle, but doing what I was doing – playing characters up there. I think that’s great.”

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The singer, who became a born-against Christian in the early 80s, adds that the Satanic themes often prevalent in death metal imagery don’t offend him: “Being a Christian, people would say, ‘What about these death metal bands who are anti this or that?’ I’d go, ‘Hey, they’re yelling at God. I think he can take it.’”

Multiple death metal artists have paid tribute to Alice Cooper or covered his material. Finnish stars Children Of Bodom included a cover of Cooper’s song Bed Of Nails on their 2004 EP Trashed, Lost And Strungout. Similarly, Chuck Schuldiner, the late Death founder often called the “godfather” of the genre, repeatedly stated that his favourite band was Kiss, whose theatrical, face-painted presentation was inspired by Cooper.

Death metal has influenced some of the artists in Cooper’s camp. Last year, his longtime lead guitar player, Nita Strauss, said that Gothenburg melodic death metal act In Flames were her personal “Beatles”.

“In Flames is, you know, the band that I always list as my favorite band,” she told Guitar World, “and when I was growing up and getting into heavy music, I was always really drawn by these sort of inversions and chords that Swedish melodic death metal bands used.”

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Read the full interview with Cooper in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which also features an in-depth celebration of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, 40 years after his death. Order your copy now and have it delivered directly to your door.