Superstar magician Penn Jillette has a wild secret rock 'n' roll past that no-one ever talks about, and the "bloody scars" to prove it

Founded by ex-Public Image Ltd./ Killing Joke drummer Martin Atkins and former R.E.M./ King Crimson drummer Bill Rieflin, industrial metal supergroup Pigface have always had a revolving, shape-shifting line-up, and have collaborated with artists such as Trent Reznor, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Pixies leader Black Francis, and members of Tool, Ministry, The Jesus Lizard, Swans, The Orb and more.



The group's 2003 album Easy Listening... For Difficult Fuckheads is a typically eclectic affair, featuring cameos from Kittie's Fallon Bowman, Revolting Cocks frontman Chris Connolly, former Clash/PiL guitarist Levene and, on it's very rude, expletives-laden closing track The Horse You Rode In On, magician, comedian and actor Penn Jillette, one half of superstar illusionist duo and Las Vegas fixtures Penn & Teller. Melody-wise, it's a song unlikely to give Paul McCartney sleepless nights, but with Jillette spitting lyrics such as "Fuck all the people that God fucking killed", "Fuck God", "Fuck the KKK", "Fuck poseurs", "Fuck cops", etc over grindingly funky beats, it sticks in the memory.

And if you want to point the finger at someone for Jillette's "fuck list", then Fuck Capitalism.

“I was indoctrinated by American corporations as part of an orchestrated plan to move us into rock ‘n’ roll," Jillette told me in 2014. "They came up with The Monkees when I was 12, and that came on TV, and I bought their records and then The Monkees led me directly to the Mothers of Invention, who were on their TV show, and Jimi Hendrix, who opened for The Monkees, which led me to [Bob]Dylan. By the time I was 14 or 15 I was listening to Zappa, Velvet Underground, Dylan, Captain Beefheart, etc,. And that was all from The Monkees being on TV.”

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Growing up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the teenage Jillette wasn't holding his breath for any major rock bands to pull into his "little dead factory town", but, like the protagonist in a Bruce Springsteen song, his world would open up when he was old enough to drive.

"All that a driver’s license meant to me was the freedom to be able to see rock ‘n’ roll," he explained. "When I first got a driver’s license, within a week, I drove 100 miles to Boston to see the Mothers of Invention. I drove up to Boston to see people like Chuck Berry, Jethro Tull, The Faces… but the life-changing one was seeing the Mothers: that 1973 tour when I was a child was one of the finest rock tours ever.”