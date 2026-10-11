"I'm not gonna say I'm a really good musician, but I'm really good at being in Lamb Of God." Randy Blythe on doing what he does best
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe is comfortable staying in his lane while always striving to be better
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe admits he wouldn't describe himself as a "really good musician" – but he knows he's "really good at being in Lamb Of God."
The vocalist believes that never thinking of himself as the best at anything helps him to continue on a path of continual improvement, insisting that the moment you think of yourself as the best, "then you're shit."
Blythe tells Metal On Top: "I'm only good at one or two things, so I might as well just do what I'm good at.
I'm a pretty good writer and I'm a pretty good photographer. Not the best in the world. But I'm pretty good at being in Lamb of God.
"I'm not gonna say I'm a really good musician, but I'm really good at being in Lamb Of God."
He adds that when you think you are perfect, you lose the drive required to truly deliver.
"That's when your talent abandons you," he says. "When you become convinced of your own genius or whatever and that you can do no wrong, then you're not striving anymore.
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"As an artist, whatever medium you're working in, in the moment of creation, you're struggling with yourself. You're trying to understand yourself and your place within the world. And in that moment, you're also trying to move beyond your own talent level.
"So, every time we make a record, I'm trying to do something I didn't think I could do before, not reinventing the wheel. And every time I write, I'm trying to write above my talent level, rather than just sitting in a sort of medium, because that's when you get lazy."
In the wide-ranging interview, Blythe also discusses his sparing use of clean vocals and how he avoids being affected by online negativity. View video of the full interview below.
Lamb Of God released their latest album Into Oblivion earlier this year.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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