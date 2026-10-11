"I'm not gonna say I'm a really good musician, but I'm really good at being in Lamb Of God." Randy Blythe on doing what he does best

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe admits he wouldn't describe himself as a "really good musician" – but he knows he's "really good at being in Lamb Of God."

The vocalist believes that never thinking of himself as the best at anything helps him to continue on a path of continual improvement, insisting that the moment you think of yourself as the best, "then you're shit."

Blythe tells Metal On Top: "I'm only good at one or two things, so I might as well just do what I'm good at.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

I'm a pretty good writer and I'm a pretty good photographer. Not the best in the world. But I'm pretty good at being in Lamb of God.

"I'm not gonna say I'm a really good musician, but I'm really good at being in Lamb Of God."

He adds that when you think you are perfect, you lose the drive required to truly deliver.

"That's when your talent abandons you," he says. "When you become convinced of your own genius or whatever and that you can do no wrong, then you're not striving anymore.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As an artist, whatever medium you're working in, in the moment of creation, you're struggling with yourself. You're trying to understand yourself and your place within the world. And in that moment, you're also trying to move beyond your own talent level.

"So, every time we make a record, I'm trying to do something I didn't think I could do before, not reinventing the wheel. And every time I write, I'm trying to write above my talent level, rather than just sitting in a sort of medium, because that's when you get lazy."

In the wide-ranging interview, Blythe also discusses his sparing use of clean vocals and how he avoids being affected by online negativity. View video of the full interview below.

Lamb Of God released their latest album Into Oblivion earlier this year.