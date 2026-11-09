"Great bands never die. They just get rediscovered." My Chemical Romance score first US number one album with record originally released 20 years ago

My Chemical Romance have landed their first Billboard 200 number one album with their 20th anniversary reissue of The Black Parade.

Following its original released in October 2006, the New Jersey band's third studio album peaked at number 2 on the US albums chart, held off the top by the Hannah Montana soundtrack: it went on to sell over four million copies in the US.

Now the 20th anniversary reissue of the record, featuring six additional songs, has given the band their first US number one, knocking Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love from the top spot. The deluxe reissue sold 78,000 equivalent album units across over 20 formats to leap from number 139 to number one.



"Great bands never die," Tom Corson, chief operating officer of Warner Music Group, the band's record label, tells the New York Times. They just get rediscovered."

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My Chemical Romance are arguably a bigger band in 2026 than they were when they announced their break-up in 2013. In July, Gerard Way's group sold out three headline shows at London's 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium as part of their Long Live The Black Parade tour.



The group recently confirmed that they will begin work on a new album next year.

"Next year, we wanna go make a record," frontman Gerard Way told fans in attendance at their October 30 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. "We’re probably not going to do any shows. There’s no secret code to that. Maybe if we get really rusty when we’re making something we’ll be like, ‘Bro, let’s go.’ We will see you guys in 2028, you know what I’m saying?"



The band's last studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010.



The band will close out a hugely successful 2026 with a trio of shows in Asia.



They are set to play:

Nov 07: Paradise City Korea, Incheon, South Korea

Nov 10: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Nov 11: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore