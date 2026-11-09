Fall Out Boy announce mammoth Twilight Of The Punks world stadium tour

Emo legends Fall Out Boy have announced the Twilight Of The Punks world tour, a four-month trek that takes them into arenas and stadiums across Europe and North America.

The tour begins at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 17, and arrives in the British Isles at the end of that month for shows in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester in London – including a date at the 65,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More dates in Europe follow, before the North American leg of the tour begins at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, on July 13. The final show is at Providence Park in Portland, OR, on August 26.

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Support at the European shows will come from A Day To Remember and Neck Deep, with the North American lineup completed by The Offspring, The Story So Far and Good Charlotte (the latter won't appear at the St. Charles and Kansas City dates).

The sign-up for presale tickets is open now at twilightofthepunkstour.com , and general tickets will go on sale this Thursday (November 12). Full dates below.

The band have also released a new single, Aces, which was produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neil Avro. The single is accompanied by a video directed by Brendan Walter, who directed the shoot for the 2024 Fall Out Boy single So Much (For) Stardust, and has also worked with Miley Cyrus, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco and Weezer.

To mark the UK tour announcement, a launch party featuring tribute act Fell Out Boy will be held at Electrowerkz in London tomorrow night (November 11). Reserve free tickets in advance at partiful.com .

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Fall Out Boy: Twilight Of The Punks world tour

May 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 19: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 21: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

May 23: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

May 25: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

May 27: Brussels ING Arena, Belgium

May 28: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

May 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 01: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 03: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 05: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 12: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 13: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland

Jul 13: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 16: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Jul 18: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jul 20: Detroit Fifth Third Park, MI

Jul 22: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Jul 24: Chicago Soldier Field Stadium, IL

Jul 27: Nashville FirstBank Stadium, TN

Jul 30: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 01: Queens Citi Field, NY

Aug 03: Atlantic City Beach, NJ

Aug 04: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 06: St. Charles Roaming Hills, IA *

Aug 07: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO *

Aug 10: Commerce City Dick's Sporting Goods Park, CO

Aug 13: Sandy America First Field, UT

Aug 15: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Aug 17: San Diego PETCO Park, CA

Aug 19: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Aug 21: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 24: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Aug 26: Portland Providence Park, OR

* No Good Charlotte

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